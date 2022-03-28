Alberta university students calling for end to budget cuts, tuition increases
Students from the University of Calgary and the University of Alberta are planning a province-wide rally in an attempt to reverse budget cuts and freeze tuition increases.
U of C drama students voted to hold a one-day strike, cancelling all of Monday's classes, to send a message to the province that students are unhappy with the recent changes to post-secondary funding.
In Edmonton, students plan to march from the U of A campus to the legislature to take their message straight to elected officials.
"Last year, almost half of all provincial cuts to the post-secondary sector were absorbed by the University of Alberta. This year another $52 million was cut, bringing the total to roughly 222 million," read a post on the University of Alberta students' union Facebook page.
"The Alberta government has also approved the university’s tuition increases for new domestic students. These tuition increases from 17 per cent to 105 per cent in several key programs. Students believe that these increases are not needed."
This comes as U of C students are bracing for significant tuition increase with some programs planning to increase tuition by up to 105 per cent for future students.
Meanwhile, provincial leaders are focusing on the positives of these tuition increases, with the additional money reportedly being reinvested into the post-secondary system.
"Examples of program enhancements include experiential learning opportunities, scholarships and bursaries, enhancements to career services, program instructional improvements, new resources such as engineering lab kits, funds to encourage diversity in medical simulation laboratory materials, greater diversity of patient representatives in the curriculum, and the purchase of diverse multi-media assets for physical exam teaching," said Minister of Advanced Education Demetrios Nicolaides in a statement.
Nicolaides says the province is providing $167 million in student assistance from the advanced education budget, which would include $12 million in new funding over three years to existing scholarship programs and $15 million over three years to new bursaries.
Additional funding is also expected to go toward student financial assistance.
"I believe that all Albertans should have the opportunity to attend post-secondary," said Nicolaides. "That is why we are adding millions of new dollars for financial support for students."
University budget cuts led to a rally for U of C caretakers earlier this month.
With files from CTV News Calgary's Mark Villani
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Chris Rock isn't pressing charges against Will Smith for the Oscars slap
Chris Rock will not be pressing charges against Will Smith following their onstage altercation at this year's Oscars, the Los Angeles Police Department has said.
How Biden's unscripted words about Putin could impact the war in Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden's suggestion in Poland on Saturday that Vladimir Putin's onslaught on Ukraine should disqualify him from power has triggered an international political storm.
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
COVID-19 transmission in schools: Experts call for better ventilation, monitoring
A new study reveals the significant impact that effective ventilation can have on limiting the transmission of COVID-19 in schools. In an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in Canadian schools, experts are calling for better ventilation and air quality monitoring.
Ontario signs $10.2 billion child-care deal with federal government: sources
Federal and provincial sources say the provincial government has signed a $10.2 billion child-care deal with the federal government that will cut child-care fees in the province in half by the end of the year.
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
ICRC asks Canada not to mix Ukraine aid promises with military support, sanctions
The International Committee of the Red Cross is asking Canada not to mix promises of humanitarian aid in with announcements about military support and sanctions when it comes to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Plane carrying displaced Ukrainians to arrive in Edmonton Monday
A plane arranged by former Alberta politicians carrying displaced people from Ukraine is expected to arrive in Edmonton on Monday.
-
Ukraine leader says he seeks peace 'without delay' in talks
Ukraine could declare neutrality and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace 'without delay,' President Volodymyr Zelensky said ahead of another expected round of talks between the two sides — though he said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia's leader could end the war.
-
First year of COVID-19 pandemic saw fewer Alberta stroke patients, more deaths: study
The first year of the COVID-19 pandemic in Alberta saw fewer stroke patients, but a higher number of stroke-related deaths, according to new research.
Vancouver
-
Canadian mom and 2 kids flee Ukraine, land in Vancouver
At the first signs of an invasion, Anya Kholodnytaskaya and her family started packing up their lives in case they needed to flee.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
-
Back to school: Masks no longer required when B.C. teachers and students return from spring break
On Monday, B.C. students and teachers will head back to class after spring break without a mask mandate in schools.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia shooting inquiry to hear testimony from three RCMP officers today
The public inquiry investigating the mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives resumes today with testimony expected from the first three RCMP officers to arrive at the chaotic scene in Portapique, N.S., on April 18, 2020.
-
'His death is going to leave a very big hole in a lot of peoples' lives': Friend of N.S. Power lineman
The Nova Scotia Power lineman who died after an incident on the job Friday is being remembered as a man who was universally liked.
-
Family of teen who disappeared pleads for answers
For Devon Sinclair Marsman's Family, the last month has been agonizing.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP investigating arson in Courtenay
Mounties in Vancouver Island's Comox Valley are asking the public for help as they investigate an arson.
-
'Ignored': Climate change fight should shift to look at forest policy, scientist says
Canada hasn't paid enough attention to what could be a leafy, green ally in the fight against climate change, says one of the country's most prominent scientists.
-
More B.C. oysters recalled due to norovirus
Another company has recalled several varieties of oysters harvested in B.C. due to possible norovirus contamination, Health Canada announced Sunday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
-
Trudeau, Ford to formally announce federal child-care deal for Ontario today
CTV News has confirmed that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be joined by Ontario Premier Doug Ford in the Greater Toronto Area today to formally announce the details of the federal government’s $10.2 billion child-care deal with the province.
-
Results expected today from vote by Ontario physicians on new contract
The Ontario Medical Association is set to share results today from a vote on a new contract with the Ministry of Health.
Montreal
-
Quebec headed for possible 6th wave, but it’s too soon to call it: Boileau
Although cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Quebec, public health says it’s too early to call it a sixth wave.
-
Montreal police arrest man in complex operation involving SWAT team, evacuation and metro closure
In an elaborate police operation which started early Sunday afternoon, Montreal officers arrested a 34-year-old man from an apartment near Charlevoix and Centre streets in the Southwest borough.
-
PM Trudeau pays unprecedented visit to Montreal Ukrainian groups
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated words of solidarity for the people of Ukraine during a visit to Montreal Sunday. "Ukrainians are not just fighting for Ukraine, and your culture, language and history," he said during an unprecedented visit to Ukrainian groups in the city. "The pillars of Ukrainian democracy matter deeply to canada and the rest of the world."
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two adults and three kids dead after fire destroys home in Brampton, Ont.
Two parents and their three young children are dead, and another person is in hospital after a fire tore through a home in Brampton early on Monday morning.
Kitchener
-
Highway 7/8 closed for collision
Highway 7/8 is closed west of New Hamburg, between Road 102 and Road 104, because of a collision.
-
Snow causes closures and cancellations for Avon Maitland District School Board
Most Avon Maitland District School Board schools are closed and bus routes have been cancelled due to snowy weather.
-
Bus routes cancelled for three Kitchener schools
Bus routes for Cameron Heights C.I., St. Daniel and St. Mary's Secondary School have been cancelled from Mar. 28 - Apr. 1, 2022
Saskatoon
-
'One of the best moments': Saskatoon fans celebrate Canada qualifying for the World Cup
Saskatoon soccer fans headed to Sports on Tap to show their support and cheer on Canada's men's team during the World Cup qualifier game against Jamaica on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon city council vote for masks, return to chambers on Monday
Saskatoon city council is set to meet Monday by video conference for what could be one of its final regular meetings conducted outside of council chambers.
-
Gardenscape returns to Saskatoon after 2 year hiatus
Spring in Saskatoon doesn't get the official seal of approval until Gardenscape has arrived, and for the first time since 2019, the annual trade show is back to take over Prairieland Park this weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Timmins police close Airport Road due to serious collision
Timmins police are asking motorists to avoid the area around Airport Road and Westmount Boulevard Monday morning following a serious crash.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | MPP Randy Hillier surrenders to Ottawa police to face 'Freedom Convoy'-related charges
Independent MPP Randy Hillier has surrendered to Ottawa police to face charges in relation to his conduct during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests last month.
-
Will Smith smacks Chris Rock on stage, then wins best actor Oscar
Will Smith — moments before winning best actor honours for his portrayal of tennis dad Richard Williams in 'King Richard' — marched on stage and smacked Chris Rock during Sunday night's Academy Awards after the comic made a joke about the appearance of Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Winnipeg
-
High grocery prices leading Manitobans to search for home-grown alternatives
Amid the rising grocery prices, gardening has gone from a relaxing pastime to a way to add some affordable produce in your fridge.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | 'Truth, justice and healing:' Metis and Inuit delegates meet with Pope Francis
The president of the Metis National Council says she feels Pope Francis has committed to a journey of justice after a meeting with the head of the Roman Catholic Church at the Vatican.
-
'Youth are experts': Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Manitoba children's advocate gets input from young people
Regina
-
Canadian soccer influencing future generations
Team Canada defeated Jamaica 4-0 on Sunday, sending them to the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
-
Canada men put on a show as they qualify for the World Cup
Cyle Larin, Tajon Buchanan and Junior Hoilett scored as the Canadians had their way with an outmatched Jamaica side in a 4-0 win before a loud and proud sellout crowd of 29,122 on a chilly day at BMO Field. A Jamaican own goal in the 89th minute padded the score.
-
Ukraine pleads for help, says Russia wants to split nation
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the West of cowardice Sunday while another top official said Russia was trying to split the nation in two, like North and South Korea.