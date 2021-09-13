Albertans concerned about coal mining in Eastern Slopes: Leger Poll

The recent poll found 77 per cent of Albertans were concerned about the potential impact of coal mining on rivers and water in Alberta’s Eastern Slopes. The recent poll found 77 per cent of Albertans were concerned about the potential impact of coal mining on rivers and water in Alberta’s Eastern Slopes.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Toronto

Ottawa

Montreal

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina

Saskatoon