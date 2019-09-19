All clear: Lethbridge police find nothing suspicious about package left on doorstep
Police in Lethbridge are investigating a suspicious package on Silkstone Point.
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 3:51PM MDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 4:50PM MDT
Police are allowing the public to return to a neighbourhood in west Lethbridge after it was evacuated because of a suspicious package.
Roads were closed for several hours as a result of the incident, but they are now being reopened.
Authorities say the package posed no risk to the public.
No other information is available.
Police in Medicine Hat also investigated a suspicious package left near the courthouse on Thursday.
That scene has also been cleared.