Alta. sovereignty act damaging to business: Calgary Chamber of Commerce

CALGARY -

The Calgary Chamber of Commerce says Alberta's proposed sovereignty act will be damaging to businesses.

Chamber president and CEO Deborah Yedlin says the proposed legislation creates investment uncertainty and will make it difficult for Alberta businesses to attract capital.

She says it also negatively affects Alberta's image, and will make it harder for Alberta businesses to attract young workers from other parts of the country.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith introduced on Tuesday her flagship bill called the Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act.

The proposed legislation would allow cabinet to direct Crown-controlled organizations, police, health authorities, municipalities and school boards not to enforce federal rules deemed harmful to Alberta's interests.

Smith says the bill is needed to reset Alberta's relationship with Ottawa and would be used to push back on issues including fertilizer restrictions, firearms, energy and health care.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2022.