American defensive lineman Mike Rose picked up by Calgary Stampeders through 2025

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Mike Rose to a two-year contract through the 2025 season.

Rose has been voted a CFL all-star in each of the past three seasons.

The 31-year-old led all defensive tackles with 11 sacks, he also recorded 24 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

He joined Calgary in 2017 and won a Grey Cup in 2018.

The six-foot-two, 269-pound player spent his college career with North Carolina State.

The Stampeders went 6-12 last season before losing to the B.C. Lions in the West Division semi-final.

"Mike makes us a better team," Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson said in a release.

"He’s consistently been one of our best players and one of the top defensive linemen in the league and we need him to continue that going into 2024."

"I’m here to turn the tide because I didn’t like the way things went last season,” Rose said.

"I want to help build a culture and win games."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 22, 2023.