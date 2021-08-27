CALGARY -- It was a mix of emotions for Beth Smith O'Brien as she watched her daughter, Kate O'Brien, compete at the Tokyo Paralymics, where the Calgary cyclist claimed silver in the C4-5, 500 metre event.

"It was pretty intense for me, I hadn't seen Katie race since she had her crash, so there was a big mixture of emotions, but in the end, pride and joy won out," said Smith O'Brien on Friday.

Because of the time change, the two hadn't spoken yet Friday afternoon, but Smith O'Brien said she was very much looking forward to it.

"Absolutely. It was so great to be able to see all the coverage and pictures," she said.

O'Brien was making her Paralympic debut after competing in the Rio Olympics in 2016. A life-threatening crash during training in 2017 left her with a number of serious injuries, including a major head injury and epilepsy.

"It's really interesting, I think if she weren't who she is and so driven and sure of what she wants to do, she probably wouldn't have healed as well as she did," said Smith O'Brien.

"It was her passion and her love of sport that really helped her get better."

O'Brien said Friday's race was harder than she had anticipated.

"I felt like the start was pretty good and then the last half lap, I just didn't quite have it in me," said the 33-year-old Calgarian. "But that's OK. And it's kind of the first time in my sporting career that I realized my best was that today. And it wasn't a gold medal-winning best but that's OK because I did what I could today and that's an amazing feeling."

O'Brien knows it's nerve wracking for her loved ones to see her back on the track after the accident, but said they'll be proud of her silver medal.

"As an athlete, you're always striving to be the best," she said. "But when I think about the fact that I wasn't necessarily supposed to walk or speak or ride. it sort of blows my mind that I'm back on the track and doing the sport that I love and have so much support. I didn't ever see this happening."

Smith O'Brien also encouraged Calgarians to take photos at a celebration wall set up in Calgary's East Village neighbourhood and post them to social media.

With files from The Canadian Press