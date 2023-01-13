Another warm day on tap for Calgary

For some among the pressure-sensitive, this one here is the morning that involved the pressure headache. My mom's visiting. I’m talking about my mom.

Perhaps some of those who deal with pressure headaches might look at today with a hint of paraskevidekatriaphobia; that is, fear of Friday the 13th!

Southwesterly wind isn't likely to go bananas today, but it'll still contribute to a significant high temperature; today remains the most likely day to chase 10 degrees.

Tomorrow, the southwesterly setup tilts away, and a weaker sub-wind will take over, maintaining the lighter profile, but from the west. With it, we'll likely continue to see highs above the freezing mark, for the most part. However, the odds of the arch are drastically reduced.

A low associated with the northern face of this ridge is generating freezing rain warnings near Grande Prairie today… and that's the extent of our moisture in the province this cycle.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: some cloud, low 2 C

Saturday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 6 C

Evening: some cloud, low -4 C

Sunday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -5 C

Monday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 2 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Tuesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: clear, low -4 C

Ryan in Canmore work up to … this!

Viewer Ryan captured this shot ahead of Friday morning's sunrise in Canmore.

