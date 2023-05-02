Arrival of wildfire season has some on edge, others embracing warm conditions for now

With multiple grassfires burning near Edmonton and throughout northern Alberta, some residents in Calgary and the southern region are enjoying the warm-up but are wary of the risk that wildfires could soon spark.

Since late April, Calgary has experienced high temperatures, cloudless skies and little precipitation.

For some, like customers at Greengate Garden Centres, the bright sun is an excuse to get started on the yard.

"Considering we just had snow and now we are into virtually summer temperatures, it's great," said Ed Wozniak.

"I just planted my seeds yesterday and that's the earliest ever," said Sharon Wozniak.

But some shoppers admit they are concerned the high heat brings extra risk of wildfires.

"(I'm worried about) air quality, and of course people in very vulnerable situations," said Prue Greenidge.

The manager at Greengate says there can be risks in your own yard.

"Peat moss, which is an ingredient in most soils, which can be ignited and cause fires," said Brad Hitchings.

"In most potting mixes, the first ingredient is peat moss, so people have them in their planter boxes, raised beds, and there's been times where they've become ignited by just the heat outside and people putting out a cigarette or something like that."

He says smoking materials or flammables should never be put in a planter bed or pot.

Calgary fire officials are also calling for extra caution as the dry spell continues.

"Your best defence is to be careful with fire pits, barbecues, with heating devices, smokers materials, peat moss and with cooking and all those kinds of things," said Calgary Fire Department chief Steve Dongworth.

The city of Calgary is not under any fire ban, watch or advisory, but experts say it doesn't take much for an extreme risk to become an extreme situation during Alberta's wildfire season.