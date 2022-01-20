As Alberta healthcare workers share photos of exhaustion, hundreds of unvaccinated staff transition back to work

As of Jan. 10, AHS is providing 1,400 eligible unvaccinated staff the option to take frequent COVID-19 testing and return to work, at the direction of the province. Photo courtesy twitter @AnitaSanan As of Jan. 10, AHS is providing 1,400 eligible unvaccinated staff the option to take frequent COVID-19 testing and return to work, at the direction of the province. Photo courtesy twitter @AnitaSanan

Calgary Top Stories