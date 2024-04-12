Aspiring scientists take over Olympic Oval for 2024 Calgary Youth Science Fair

Nearly 900 students from across Calgary packed into the University of Calgary's Olympic Oval this week for what's being called Canada's largest science fair.

The Calgary Youth Science Fair (CYSF), taking place April 11 to 13, attracted nearly 900 students from Grades 5 to 12, who showed off their scientific ideas and inventions.

The University of Calgary hopes the fair ignites young minds and supports the next generation of innovators.

"The University of Calgary is proud to partner with the CYSF in an event that encourages such creativity and a love of science among students," said Jon Cornish, University of Calgary chancellor.

The volunteer-run CYSF has been in operation since 1962.

This year, almost 650 incentive projects were showcased.

These include the Schulich School of Engineering's Makerspace and Racing team and the Nickle Gallery's Numismatic Coin Collection.

The interactive booths offer students a deeper understanding of science and engineering concepts.

The university also hosted a speaker series Friday, featuring three university leaders sharing their experiences to inspire students to pursue a career in science.

"These young innovators are the embodiment of entrepreneurial thinking -- taking initiative, being resourceful, and learning from experience. We are honoured to support their journey," said Cornish.

In addition, the university is sponsoring over 20 awards at the CYSF.

Jon Cornish will present the top award (called the Chancellor and Senate Award), valued at $2,500, on Saturday.

Top projects of the fair will be selected to represent Calgary at the Canada-wide Youth Science Fair, which runs May 26 to the 31 at Carleton University in Ottawa.

For more information on the Calgary Youth Science Fair you can visit the cysf.org.