ATCO Electric agrees to $31M penalty following regulator's investigation
Regulated utility ATCO Electric has agreed to pay a $31 million administrative penalty after an Alberta Utilities Commission investigation found it deliberately overpaid a First Nation group for work on a new transmission line, and then failed to disclose the reasons for it when it applied to be reimbursed by ratepayers for the extra cost.
An agreed statement of facts contained in a settlement agreement between ATCO Electric Ltd. and the commission's enforcement staff says the company sole-sourced a contract in 2018 for work that was necessary for an electric transmission line to Jasper, Alta.
The company that won the contract was co-owned by the Simpcw First Nation in Barriere, B.C. and the agreement says one of the reasons for the sole-sourcing was that another of Calgary-based ATCO's subsidiaries had a prior deal with the First Nation for infrastructure projects that included the provision of work camps on the Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project.
The statement of facts says ATCO Electric feared that if it didn't grant the contract to the First Nation group and instead put the work to tender, the group might back out of its deal with ATCO Structures and Logistics and partner with another, non-ATCO company on the Trans Mountain work.
The agreed statement says ATCO Electric paid several million dollars more than market value for some of the Jasper line work, and staff attempted to conceal the reasons for the overpayment when they sought to recover the extra money from Alberta consumers.
It states the investigation was sparked by a whistleblower, and notes the agreement between the utility commission's enforcement staff and ATCO Electric must still be approved by the Alberta Utilities Commission.
The commission must be satisfied the settlement is in the public interest.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Another round of snow possible in Calgary this week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Andrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
Alex Jones's InfoWars files for bankruptcy in U.S. court
Far-right wing website InfoWars on Sunday filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas in the face of multiple defamation lawsuits.
Can the world's largest plane ever fly again?
The images of the wrecked Antonov AN-225 are now an indelible memory for aviation enthusiasts worldwide. But can the plane ever fly again? Answering that question firstly requires an assessment of the damage sustained by the aircraft.
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after allegedly pushing woman onto Toronto subway tracks
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
Saving Ukraine's digital history: Canadians involved in global effort
Canadians are among those involved in a global mission to preserve digital content and data from Ukraine's cultural heritage institutions, under threat by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of the country nearly two months ago.
'If you show up, I win': Inside Patrick Brown's drive for Conservative leadership
An apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Edmonton
-
'Our family has been destroyed': Family mourns teen who died after assault at Edmonton high school
The family of an Edmonton teen who was assaulted outside his high school is grieving and remembering him as a fun, outgoing, and loving family member.
-
Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv: Ukrainian mayor
Russian forces launched missile attacks on the western city of Lviv and pounded other targets across Ukraine on Monday in an intensified bid to wear down the country's defenses ahead of an all-out assault on the east.
-
Alberta pilot aims to reduce surgery backlog, 'enhance sustainability' of anesthesia services
In an effort to help reduce surgery backlogs and increasing workloads for anesthesiologists, Alberta Health Services is piloting a new anesthesia care team model for cataract procedures.
Vancouver
-
Long weekend travel: BC Ferries traffic expected to peak Monday, sailings cancelled over weather
BC Ferries says traffic is expected to peak Monday afternoon, as people head home from the Easter long weekend.
-
Vancouver store window shot at during attempted break-in, owner says
A business owner in Kitsilano is speaking out after discovering a bullet hole in a pane of glass at the front of her store that appears to be from an attempted break-in.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police say
One man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
Atlantic
-
Two years after a gunman killed 22 in Nova Scotia, RCMP still under the microscope
Two years after her father was gunned down by a man disguised as a Mountie, Charlene Bagley remains convinced he would be alive today had the Nova Scotia RCMP issued a provincewide alert early in the killer's rampage.
-
Critics upset with new Nova Scotia property taxes for non-residents
Some out-of-province property owners in Nova Scotia are upset they are the target of new taxes unveiled in the recent provincial budget.
-
P.E.I. resident wins $8.6 million on Lotto 6/49 draw
One lucky person has won more than $8.6 million in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria council to consider disposable cup fee, other measures to reduce single-use items
Victoria city councillors are scheduled to consider new measures to curb the distribution of single-use items - especially plastics - at a meeting Thursday.
-
Saanich considers adopting Victoria's changes to affordable housing approval process
The District of Saanich could soon follow the City of Victoria's lead in streamlining the approval process for certain affordable housing projects.
-
B.C.'s unknown COVID-19 case count makes 6th wave, long-term effects unpredictable: expert
Not knowing how many people in B.C. are or have recently been infected with COVID-19 makes predicting how the sixth wave of the pandemic will unfold 'very uncertain,' according to an expert with an independent modelling group.
Toronto
-
Suspect wanted for attempted murder after allegedly pushing woman onto Toronto subway tracks
A suspect who allegedly pushed a woman onto the tracks at a Toronto subway station Sunday evening is now wanted on an attempted murder charge, police say.
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | What's open and closed Easter Monday in Toronto and the GTA
This is what's open and closed in Toronto on Easter Monday.
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
Montreal
-
'There’s a whole chain reaction to this': doctor uneasy as ERs tip over capacity
Rising cases of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are bogging down Quebec hospitals, and Dr. Christopher Labos is advising the province to take action before it’s too late.
-
Police chase on Highway 15 ends in two deaths in Saint-Jerome, including bystander
While fleeing, someone driving a stolen car crashed into another car and both caught fire. The suspect is dead as well as one of three occupants of the vehicle struck during the pursuit.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Montreal could be hit by snow this week — but it won’t linger
There’s a chance of either snow or rain Monday night and throughout the day Tuesday as temperatures reach a low of 1 C.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Rising prices fuel driver frustrations at Ottawa gas stations
Ottawa motorists are fuming over the rise in gasoline prices, following a 15 cent a litre increase over the past five days.
-
Ottawa parishioners eager to celebrate Easter services without restrictions
For the first time in three years church doors opened for Easter Sunday without COVID-19 restrictions.
-
An inside look at Patrick Brown's pitch for selling Conservative party memberships
An apology to the Tamil community, improving cricket infrastructure, and putting a visa office in Kathmandu are just some of the promises Patrick Brown has made in hopes of becoming the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
Kitchener
-
20-year-old Cambridge man dies in dirt bike crash: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a fatal crash in Cambridge involving a dirt bike.
-
Police chief retiring, masks in school, stolen vehicles in lake: Top stories of the week
The Waterloo Regional Police Service chief retiring, a call for masks to be required in schools again, and several suspected stolen vehicles found in a lake round out the top stories of the week.
-
Up to 8 cm of snow expected in Waterloo-Wellington Monday
Heavy snow is expected to blow into Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southern Ontario communities Monday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon church celebrates first pandemic Easter without restrictions — but expert urges caution
For the first time in three years, churches across Saskatchewan were able to welcome full crowds of worshipers on Easter without COVID-19 restrictions.
-
'Don't trust rapid tests': Expert advises Canadians to test more than once before making plans
For the first time in two years, Canadians celebrating Easter and Passover are faced with few public health restrictions limiting their ability to gather with family and friends. But one expert is urging Canadians to take caution and test themselves more than once before getting together.
-
Sask. fire department rescues 'exhausted' dog trapped in well
A dog is safe after being trapped in a well, Nipawin Fire Department says.
Northern Ontario
-
Friendly Sudbury area moose taken to Muskoka wildlife sanctuary
The Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has stepped in after some northern residents expressed concern for a young moose that had become too comfortable with humans.
-
U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home
Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.
-
Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price
Andrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police on scene of suspicious death
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are on scene of what they are calling a “suspicious” death on Monday morning.
-
Easter storm not stopping Easter festivities
Not even a storm is stopping Winnipeggers from enjoying the first Easter in several years without public health restrictions.
-
Travel rebates return from Manitoba Chambers of Commerce
The Manitoba Chambers of Commerce is bringing back its Tourism Rebate Incentive Program (TRIP) for 2022 after giving out $2.2 million in rebates last year.
Regina
-
NEW
NEW | Pats' Bedard becomes youngest player in WHL history to reach 50 goals in a season
Regina Pats 16-year-old forward Connor Bedard became the youngest player in Western Hockey League (WHL) history to reach 50 goals in a season on Sunday.
-
Mental illnesses linked in new study to higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections
A new study suggests that individuals with a history of certain mental illnesses may be at a higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infections after being vaccinated.
-
Easter Sunday celebrated at full capacity for first time since 2019
When the COVID-19 pandemic began, places of worship were forced to close. With restrictions lifting many churchgoers were able to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.