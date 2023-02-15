Backlot lease termination prompts movement to save decades-old Calgary queer space

The Backlot is scheduled to close Nov.10 to make way for a new condominium development The Backlot is scheduled to close Nov.10 to make way for a new condominium development

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina