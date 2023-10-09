Bandits roll into Thanksgiving matinee on winning note

The Brooks Bandits had the weekend to savour a big Friday night victory as they prepare for a Monday Thanksgiving Day matinee against Fort McMurray.

Friday, the Bandits were firing on all cylinders, scoring a season-high eight goals in an 8-0 win over the Drayton Valley Thunder at Centennial Regional arena in Brooks.

It was the team's fifth consecutive win in a row and 21st in row over Drayton Valley.

Ukrainian import Danylo Korzhyletskyi, Jordan Hughesman, Logan Sawyer twice, Caelan Fitzpatrick, Hunter Wallace, and Nathan Free (twice) scored for the Bandits, who outshot the Thunder 37-16.

Bandits first shorty of the season belongs to Hunter Wallace! pic.twitter.com/FawBfMJsCI — Brooks Bandits (@BrooksBandits) October 7, 2023

Johnny Hicks picked up his second shutout of the year for Brooks.

Monday's matchup against the Oil Barons starts at 4 p.m. Tickets are free for fans under 17, and there's a skate with the Bandits after the game.