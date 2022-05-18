Barely a drop of rain on the way for Game 1 Battle of Alberta viewing parties

Environment Canada reported a grand total of 2.7 millimetres of rain at the airport. While every little bit helps, we're still angling for a much heavier dose before the end of the week.

In fact, the closer we get to the Thursday-Friday rain event, the more rain we end up finding there. Even yesterday’s fair estimates heading up toward 20 mm may fall short of the total – something closer to the mid-20 mm marker is populating, instead! This rain will likely begin Thursday morning, and not settle until early Friday, with scattered showers rounding things out before the dinner hour Friday.

Which brings me back to our Wednesday forecast; if you're eager to head down to the Red Lot or any other outdoor venue for either of the first two games of the Flames-Oilers series, you're in luck! At worst, our showers are scattered and weak. West wind builds up Wednesday evening and dries us out enough to keep rain at bay through the later hours of the day.

The Victoria Day long weekend forecast is also rock solid, still, with just a chance of showers presenting Sunday evening, and at that, it's the light, scattered stuff.

YOUR FIVE-DAY CALGARY FORECAST:

Wednesday

Partly cloudy, slight risk of afternoon showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: some cloud, low 5 C

Thursday

Cloudy, rain

Daytime high: 8 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, scattered showers, low 4 C

Friday

Mainly cloudy, showers

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 1 C

Saturday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 12 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 3 C

Sunday

Building cloud, slight chance of evening showers

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: partly cloudy, low 4 C

Today's pic is from Will in Okotoks, after yesterday evening's showers.

Submit your weather photos here to see them featured in our article, and perhaps even as the pic of the day during our News at Six!