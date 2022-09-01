Bassano emergency room closing over long weekend due to lack of doctors

Another Alberta emergency department will be shut down over the long weekend due to a lack of doctors.

Alberta Health Services announced Thursday that the Bassano Health Centre's emergency department will be temporarily closed from Friday at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The lack of physician availability also means extending the temporary consolidation of Bassano Health Centre's four acute care beds to the Brooks Health Centre.

Calls to EMS will be redirected to Brooks over the long weekend. Patients seeking care can access emergency services in Brooks, which is 51 kilometres from Bassano.

Starting Sept. 7, Bassano's emergency department will be extending its hours of weekday and weekend coverage. From Monday to Friday, it will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., while it will be open the entire weekend, including overnight.

Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency, or Health Link at 811 if they have a non-emergency health-related questions.

Earlier this summer, Airdrie was forced to close its emergency department due to a shortage of physician availability.