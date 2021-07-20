Advertisement
Battle of Alberta between Flames and Oilers to kick off pre-season on Sept. 26
Published Tuesday, July 20, 2021 11:30AM MDT
The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers will kick off the pre-season with a Battle of Alberta on Sept. 26.
The Flames will also face the NHL’s newest franchise, the Seattle Kraken, on Sept. 29 at the Scotiabank Saddledome and in Kent, Wash., on Oct. 2.
A total of eight pre-season games are on the Flames' schedule, four at home and four on the road, against the Oilers, Kraken, Vancouver Canucks and Winnipeg Jets.
The schedule includes:
- Sunday, Sept. 26 vs. Edmonton;
- Monday, Sept. 27 at Vancouver;
- Wednesday, Sept. 29 vs. Seattle;
- Friday, Oct. 1 vs. Vancouver;
- Saturday, Oct. 2 at Seattle;
- Monday, Oct. 4 at Edmonton;
- Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Winnipeg, and;
- Friday, Oct. 8 vs. Winnipeg.
Dates for ticket sales will be announced at a later date.