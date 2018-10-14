A group of young musicians took the stage on Saturday to pay tribute to the memory of an Okotoks woman who was killed in the mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas last year.

The event, involving musicians from Calgary’s School of Rock, was organized by one of Roe’s long-time friends, Samantha Lee.

“I’ve known her for over 25 years, we met when we were seven years old in Brandon.”

Lee works at the School of Rock and says that once she learned how talented the kids were, she wanted to enlist their help to put on a concert in her memory.

The money from ticket sales is going to help the family of an autistic student that Roe taught and was very close with.

“She always talked about wanting to help them out but never had the opportunity to, so that’s what we’re trying to do today.”

Roe, 34, was among the 58 people killed by a gunman who opened fire during a concert at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1, 2017.