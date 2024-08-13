Bestselling author Kathy Reichs coming to Calgary following release of new book

CALGARY
    Some people have a book club or sewing circle, but bestselling novelist Kathy Reichs hangs out with forensic anthropologists.

    “I meet every Wednesday night with five other forensic anthropologist women and we talk about current developments and our cases and, I don’t know, we talk about shoes and clothes and things like that,” Reichs said during an interview with CTV News Calgary’s Ian White.

    This month, she released Fire and Bones, her 23rd novel featuring crime solver Temperance Brennan, who she modelled after herself.

    The book is her first based in Washington, D.C., and had Reichs learning something new, even after a lengthy career in forensic science.

    “I learned more detail about the impact of fire on the human body than probably I needed to know,” Reichs said.

    Reichs will make an appearance in Calgary on Thursday, Aug. 15 at the Central Library as part of Wordfest.

