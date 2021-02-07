CALGARY -- Extreme cold warnings have spread to include most of Alberta. Although Calgary and southwestern Alberta aren’t included, this is by technicality only.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues extreme cold warnings when the temperature or wind chill reaches -40 for at least two hours. While Calgary may not reach a wind chill of -40 Sunday night, we could get there during the overnight hours through the first half of the week.

Some moderation is expected for the weekend of Feb. 13, but temperatures remain severely below the seasonal average high of 0°C. Greater improvement is likely for the following week when daytime temperatures finally reach the minus mid-single digits.

There are some plus sides to the deep freeze however. Prairie Storm Chaser Chris Ratzlaff, says temperatures below -25°C are ideal conditions for frozen soap bubbles – a fun activity for the whole family. Check out his recipe:

A little more #BubbleMadness from last night! Dress warm!



My frozen bubble recipe

- 200ml warm water

- 35ml corn syrup

- 35ml dish soap

- 2tbs sugar pic.twitter.com/qJzumtTSQo — Chris Ratzlaff (@ratzlaff) February 6, 2021

Here’s the five day:

Sunday Night:

Mostly cloudy, chance of flurries

Overnight: -28°C, wind chill near -36

Monday:

Mostly cloudy, chance of morning flurries

Daytime high: -23°C, wind chill near -30

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -31°C

Tuesday:

Clearing

Daytime high: -24°C

Evening: Mainly clear, -31°C

Wednesday:

Sun and cloud mixed

Daytime high: -26°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -31°C

Thursday:

Sun and cloud mixed

Daytime high: -23°C

Overnight: Partly cloudy, -27°C

Friday: