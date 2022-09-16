Blue lights on Calgary's Reconciliation Bridge switched off

A Calgary landmark, while it once bore blue lights in honour of Queen Elizabeth II's death, will be dark for the rest of the mourning period.

The City of Calgary says it made the decision to change the plan for the bridge out of a respect for Indigenous residents of Alberta and Canada.

Officials say the choice was made after consulting with the Calgary Municipal Land Corporation and the city's Indigenous relations office.

"In alignment with our ongoing commitment to truth and reconciliation, the Reconciliation Bridge will not be lit blue to honour the Queen’s passing," the city said on social media.

Once known as the Langevin Bridge, the city renamed the structure the Reconciliation Bridge in honour of Canada's Indigenous population and in remembrance of the victims of the residential school system.

Meanwhile, Calgary says all of the other landmarks that are scheduled to be lit up in blue will remain so until the Queen's funeral is over.