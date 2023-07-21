Body discovered in Lethbridge McDonald's storage shed not result of foul play: police

Lethbridge police say a body was in a storage shed at the McDonalds in the 500 block of University Drive West on Friday, July 14, 2023. Lethbridge police say a body was in a storage shed at the McDonalds in the 500 block of University Drive West on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina