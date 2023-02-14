Body found during fire response at Lethbridge home

An investigation is underway into a Monday afternoon house fire in Lethbridge where one person was found dead within the home.

Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services was called to the 800 block of 27th Street North at around 2 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke pouring out of the home.

Firefighters extinguished a small fire on the main floor and located the body of a male occupant, age not released.

The death is considered non-criminal and his identity is not being released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Officials say the damage to the home is estimated at $200,000.