CALGARY -- Indigenous artists showcased their talent this afternoon at an outdoor event to help celebrate National Indigenous People’s Day.

The Bridging the Connection outdoor market had 25 vendors showcasing and selling handmade products from First Nations from Treaty 7 at Tsuut'ina Nation reserve southwest of Calgary.

Cieran Starlight — manager of communications and marketing with Taza Development Corp., the organizer of the event — told CTV News that the market’s mission was to help bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

“People love the market,” she shared. “Right now, people are looking to support Indigenous people and Indigenous communities.

“We just really hope to be that avenue for people to come to the market and get to know some of these Indigenous talents that we have,” Starlight said. “The highlight of today is to just make sure that these people today are able to tell their story themselves and showcase their talent to people.

“We hope that people can come in, ask questions, learn about our culture and crafts that we do.”

The event also helped mark Tsuut'ina Nation’s Treaty Day.

Treaty Day’s recognize when First Nation peoples signed a treaty with the British crown.

The Tsuut'ina Nation signed onto Treaty 7 originally in September of 1877 but agreed to a new treaty supplement on June 27, 1883, that established their reserve boundaries as they are known today.