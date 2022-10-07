Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
The UCP MLA for Brooks-Medicine Hat says she has tendered her resignation and is encouraging recently selected UCP leader Danielle Smith to run in the riding.
Michaela Frey announced Friday morning that she had submitted her notice to the Premier-designate Smith, speaker Nathan Cooper and the clerk's office.
"It is my dear hope that Premier-Elect, Danielle Smith, chooses to run in Brooks-Medicine Hat," said Frey in her letter to the constituents of Brooks-Medicine Hat that she posted to social media. "Danielle's vision will breathe new life into our region, putting us on the map for investors and exciting opportunities.
"Danielle has won the leadership of our party, building a broad coalition of Albertans and garnering support across the province — I hope that she will be able to count on your support as well."
Frey says she looks forward to growing her family in Medicine Hat and "exploring opportunities to further serve my community outside of elected office."
Frey, a Medicine Hat native, was elected as Brooks-Medicine Hat MLA in 2019.
Smith was selected as UCP leader and Alberta's next premier by party members Thursday night, but is not a sitting member of the legislature.
Brooks-Medicine Hat UCP MLA tenders resignation, encourages Smith to run
