'Brought tears to my eyes': More than 100 students help celebrate Lethbridge man's 100th birthday

A Lethbridge man celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, but the party didn't end there.

Bill Craik woke up Monday morning to more than 100 students from Wilson Middle School in his yard, surprising him with 100 birthday cards, all thanks to his granddaughter who is a teacher at the school.

It was a celebration for the ages. The Second Word War veteran wasn't expecting another party after he reached the 100-year milestone over the weekend, but the reception he received from his granddaughter's Grade 7 class, and other classes from the school, touched his heart.

“Its awesome, it brought tears to my eyes,” said Craik.

The students came prepared to show the born-and-raised Lethbridge native a good time by bringing him hand-made cards, signs, cupcakes and even a portable speaker.

Having back-to-back parties was certainly a treat for Craik, but taking care of himself is important, so he insists on a healthy balance.

“Well, we had a good day yesterday so I think I’ll kind of rest up today," he said with a big grin.

Organizing a surprise party of this magnitude was no easy task, but granddaughter Caitlin Mitchell knew this kind of birthday only comes once in a lifetime, so she came up with the idea with the help of her students.

“It was my idea to make the cards but the kids really took it and made it their own,” she said.

“We had kids that made posters, a girl brought a speaker, and we were just ready to have a party. I’m also very grateful for all the students and teachers who made this possible. Thank you.”

Bill Craik, who turned 100 on Sunday, has been a life-long Toronto Maple Leafs fan. (Contributed)

Mitchell describes her grandfather as a hero, and her students all know exactly who he is.

“I talk about my grandpa a lot,” she said.

“He’s a (Second World War) vet, so my class knows that I love and care about him and I think he makes a great role model for the kids.”

Students felt good about themselves after knowing they made their teacher’s grandfather’s birthday celebration a big success.

“It made me feel really happy, I was glad we could make someone feel good about their day, especially such a special day,” said Grade 7 student, Autumn Chaput.

“Being one of her students, and being able to come celebrate her grandpa's 100th birthday, it’s a big milestone for him and a big achievement in his life, so I’m very happy it made him happy.

The birthday boy also provided solid advice for anyone looking to live a long and healthy life.

'Be active.'

Craik is a life-long Toronto Maple Leafs fan. Not only was he given a surprise party to remember, but former Maple Leafs centre, Darryl Sittler, also wished him a happy 100th birthday.