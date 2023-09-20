Calgarians, for and against gender and sexual diversity education, engage in protest

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Calgary at the Harry Hays building on Wednesday to protest against, or to show their support for, the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity in local schools.

The organizer for Calgary's "1 Million March for Children" says they want gender identity teachings removed from schools, saying they are inappropriate for anyone under 18 years old.

"All we want is our kids to be left alone in schools until they are mature and adult enough to decide what they want out of this life," said protest organizer Mahmoud Mourra.

"I'm talking about all the kids. Maybe one of these LGBT kids doesn't want to be LGBT – how do we know we are not protecting those kids too?"

Mourra said they also want freedom of choice of how to raise their children.

On the other side of the street, counter-protesters gathered in support of the LGBTQ2S+ community and Alberta's education curriculum.

The counter-protestors argue the 1 Million March for Children was created out of hatred, and say inclusion in schools is a benefit to not just LGBTQ2S+ children, but all Alberta children.

The counter-protesters add that ignoring diversity education harms the development of children.

"There has been a lot of misinformation that's being perpetuated by the other side," said one of the participants of the counter-protest, who asked not to be named.

"We need to be here to challenge that and to show kids that they are safe."

Other people involved in the counter-protest refute the claims that diversity education threatens children.

"A lot has been fought for," said another participant, who also asked not to be named. "The idea that students can go to school and they will be safe and they aren't in survival or coping mode."

The Alberta Teachers Association (ATA) says the protest in Calgary and on the steps of its office in Edmonton was an attempt to "undermine the right of all students to safe spaces at school."

"Using 'parental consent' as camouflage, this rally was part of a coordinated strike across North America to promote misinformation, intolerance and hate toward the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, as well as toward teachers who work to protect the safety and well-being of all students," said ATA president Jacon Schilling in a statement.

"Efforts in schools to support sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education are not what the protesters are portraying it is. SOGI education is intended to ensure that sexual and diverse students and families feel safe in schools by ensuring that all students gain a better understanding of how different students identify."

Schilling said the support shown for the LGBTQ2S+ community at Wednesday's demonstration was "heartwarming and uplifting."

"Attacks on sexual and gender diverse students and school staff have been increasing to alarming levels and must be stopped. I encourage all Albertans and, especially, political leaders, regardless of party affiliation, to stand with teachers with open hearts and minds and to advocate for inclusive schools for all student," he said.

Members of the Calgary Police Service were also in attendance at the rally, but while it was loud and sometimes heated, no violence was reported at the event.

The protesters remained outside the Harry Hays building for several hours, but then organized into a march.

It's expected that both groups will continue their demonstrations in downtown Calgary for the rest of Wednesday.

(With files from Kevin Green)