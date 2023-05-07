Calgarians gather to remember fallen soldiers on Battle of the Atlantic anniversary

The battle took place from Sept. 3, 1939 to May 8, 1945 and marks an historic moment in history in which the Royal Canadian navy escorted more than 25,000 merchant ships to clear supply routes from North America to the United Kingdom. The battle took place from Sept. 3, 1939 to May 8, 1945 and marks an historic moment in history in which the Royal Canadian navy escorted more than 25,000 merchant ships to clear supply routes from North America to the United Kingdom.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina