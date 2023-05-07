Calgarians gather to remember fallen soldiers on Battle of the Atlantic anniversary

Calgary’s veteran community, along with family members and friends gathered Sunday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the Battle of the Atlantic.

A special ceremony and parade held at the Military Museums saw HMCS Tecumseh members and a few hundred people show their support to reflect on those who gave their lives in the longest battle of the Second World War.

The battle took place from Sept. 3, 1939 to May 8, 1945 and marks an historic moment in which the Royal Canadian navy escorted more than 25,000 merchant ships to clear supply routes from North America to the United Kingdom.

Don Campbell was a leading coder during the Battle of the Atlantic from 1942 to 1945. The now 99-year-old still remembers the tensions of each day.

"I would patrol back and forth and be on the lookout for submarines that were waiting to attack our ships," he said.

"Remembering those who lost their lives is so important, not only to us, but to the younger generation coming up now.

"It’s an important part of our history in Canada to have served in the way we did."

HAZARDOUS SEA LANES

Campbell says the sea lanes of the North Atlantic were hazardous for navigating due to low visibility from fog and winter gales that made travel difficult.

Fellow navy veterans like Master Seaman James Istvanffy served during the Cold War. He attended the service Sunday as a tribute to all service men and women.

"We all have to live worthy of the sacrifices that they made for us," he said.

"All of us need to ask ourselves that question because some people didn’t come back, (while some) get to grow old like I get to grow old and we need to remember that."

The next generation of navy members also took the time to take in the moment.

"As youth we can explore our past more and it’s so important to open ourselves to opportunities to learn about the sacrifices (that generaton made)," said Louise Ogbinar with the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets.

"It’s just really important to do these things, it really broadens our own worldviews and perspectives."