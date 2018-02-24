People around the world have been holding fundraisers to take kids to see the Black Panther movie, including here in Calgary.

Hundreds of kids eagerly awaited their chance to see the superhero blockbuster on Saturday at the Westhills Cineplex Odeon. It’s all part of the Black Panther Challenge, a fundraiser that started in Harlem to celebrate Black History Month.

The sponsoring group, Sankofa Arts and Music Foundation, was hoping to sponsor 350 kids to see the movie. They got almost 500.

“There is a need, representation is important, and having a black superhero has been long overdue,” said Marion Ashton, Sankofa Arts and Music Foundation. “I know we’ve had a couple before but it’s been quite a while and it’s been a long time coming.”

The movie offers much more than a token character. It’s a whole civilization that is technologically and culturally advanced, a view of a world organizers of this event say the real world is ready for.

“All the superhero movies look like Captain America, they look like Iron Man, just name it, you haven’t seen a huge black outcomes as a superhero,” said Anthony Lavala, Sankofa Arts and Music Foundation. “We have to create the environment, as parents, we have to create the environment as citizens, as communities, as cities.”

While the movie itself isn't historical, it does let kids of African descent be inspired by a black superhero.

“You can do anything, no matter what you look like, where you come from, as long as you put your mind to it. It’s a movie about empowerment,” said Marquay McDaniel, chaperone

A number of businesses and community organizations helped support the effort, including the Calgary Police Service and the Calgary Stampeders.