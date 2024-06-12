Calgary anesthesiologist's practice permit cancelled over sexual assault conviction

The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was convicted of sexual assault in 2019.

Dr. Barry Wollach, an anesthesiologist was convicted in October 2019 of sexually assaulting a female acquaintance in 2016 and sentenced to 30 months.

Wollach, who has not practised medicine in Alberta since January 2019, had attempted to appeal his criminal conviction but was denied in 2022 by the Alberta Court of Appeal.

The CPSA now said that since he "exhausted his options," it was time to permanently cancel his permit.

"Sexual assault against any individual is reprehensible conduct that cannot be reconciled with the public's expectations of an ethical physician," the tribunal wrote in its decision on May 1.

"Such behaviour cannot be tolerated of a professional placed in a unique and highly sensitive trust position vis-a-vis the public, and therefore that warrants the most significant sanction from the College."

At the hearing, Wollach indicated that he "was retired" and "had no intention of practising medicine in the future."

The tribunal cancelled his permit and ordered he pay $8,500 in costs of the hearing.