Calgary Canucks hit the ice a little early this season
It may still be summer but that hasn't stopped some members of the Calgary Canucks from hitting the ice already.
About 10 regulars from Calgary have been skating at the Perry Cavanagh Arena at the Max Bell Centre for a week.
Head coach Brad Moran says it's to try and keep up with the Brooks Bandits, who are in Sweden taking part in the Under 20 super challenge.
"Just some pre-camp skates," Moran said.
"I think the league moved up the start date a little bit so everyone had the same advantage, so we'll get guys out that are in town and get going a little bit.
"It's an advantage for our guys that are here. It's a long season but if they're here and they're skating, let's get them out there, let's get them doing some stuff so we can hit the ground running."
Even though it's about 30 C outside, forward Bowden Singleton doesn't mind hitting the ice early.
He says if it gives the team a leg up on the competition, that's even better.
"So the only team that I know is practising right now is Brooks. It's an advantage for them, playing some games, but we're not doing that, we're just practising and ahead of teams that aren't skating right now and just kind of hitting the ground running when the season starts," Singleton said.
Defenceman Ethan Casper was traded to Calgary by Drumheller in the off-season.
The 20-year-old is from Calgary and says hitting the ice early is a perfect scenario for him.
"It's weird, coming in this early," he said.
"I'm usually still in the middle of summer training and everything but it's nice to have this opportunity to be in the rink early and get to meet the new guys."
The Canucks are hosting the AJHL's showcase at the end of September.
Both Casper and Singleton say it's a big deal.
"It's huge," Casper said.
"It's awesome that we get to host it. It's a great opportunity for everyone in our dressing room to showcase themselves and try to move on to the next level," Singleton added.
"An opportunity for myself and my teammates to really show what we have and for those opportunities to go down south to school with those great programs."
Rookie camp starts Friday.
Main camp starts Aug. 21.
The Canucks' first exhibition game will be played on Aug. 26 when they host Olds at the Perry Cavanagh Arena.
