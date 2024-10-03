Calgary Canucks rookie Carter Cunningham taking some big strides

Calgary Canucks rookie Carter Cunningham is off to a hot start in his first AJHL season.

Cunningham came very close to making the Canucks' roster last season but was one of the last cuts.

Rather than pouting about it, Cunningham went to work. He attended the Southern Alberta Hockey Academy in Medicine Hat and says he came back a much better player.

“Honestly, the best choice of my hockey life,” the rookie forward said.

“They helped with my fitness on the ice and helped me get my confidence up and made me the player I am right now.”

The 18 year old is a big part of the Canucks this season. He’s playing on one of the top lines with Morgan Melnyk and Jack Plandowski.

Riley Hearn, a former player and current assistant coach with the Canucks, says Cunningham has taken some big strides.

“He’s a big boy and he plays like it out there,” said Hearn.

“He’s able to throw his weight around and is able to make plays. He forechecks guys and puts pressure on guys all over the ice.

“He’s been a great help to us and he’s been able to come in at this level and prove himself right away.”

Proud of his heritage

Cunningham is Indigenous, hailing from the Sucker Creek First Nation in Northern Alberta, located along the southwestern shore of Lesser Slave Lake. He’s proud of his heritage.

“It’s part of the Cree Tribe, and (there's) not many Cree guys around here but proud to represent and it’s just awesome," he said.

Cunningham’s first AJHL goal was fittingly scored on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

It was a proud moment for him and his family.

“I had a lot of family and people from my tribe coming out so it was really awesome to score with all of them in attendance," he said.

“I just think it really meant a lot to them and to me especially. It was an honour just to score that goal. It was awesome.”

In seven games this season, Cunningham has scored one goal and added nine assists.

He was just named rookie of the week after putting up a goal and six assists in two Canucks victories over Fort McMurray and Drumheller.

“Honestly, it’s an honour,” said Cunningham.

“It’s an awesome league with some really good competition and I was just really surprised to see my name there. I was really happy. My parents were really hyping me up so that felt good.”

Up next for Cunningham and the Canucks is a battle with the Grizzly’s up in Olds on Friday night.