    Calgary Canucks take control over Wolverines in AJHL final

    The AJHL's Calgary Canucks logo can be seen in an undated photo. (Calgary Canucks)
    The Calgary Canucks returned from Whitecourt, Alta., with a 2-0 lead in their best of seven Inter Pipeline Cup finals.

    The Canucks were dominant in Whitecourt, winning the first game on Friday night 5-1 and then coming back and taking Game 2 on Saturday night 5-2.

    Forward Gavin Garland has eight goals and seven assists in the playoffs and says that’s just the start the Canucks were looking for.

    "It was huge, we definitely needed those two away games for sure," he said.

    "I think playing with confidence and playing together as a group, we've come together really tight over the past couple of months, and it's been helping out in the playoffs."

    Ten pucks up and two to go

    The series now shifts to Calgary for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. 

    Puck drop for both games will be at 7 p.m. at the Ken Bracko Arena at Max Bell.

    With the two wins in Whitecourt, there are now 10 pucks on the wall and just two to go to reach their ultimate goal of winning the AJHL Championship and advancing to the Centennial Cup.

    Forward Gavin Schmidt is back in the lineup after suffering a fractured ankle. 

    He played a big role in Game 2, scoring a pair of goals, and he got to put the last puck into the wall.

    "Yeah it was awesome," he said. "Great tradition for the team and it makes us look at the big picture of our goal and what we’re going for."

    "It felt really good for me, because I’m just coming off injury, and it took me a while to get back into it, but I'm finally feeling like I’ve got my rhythm back."

    Pack the stands

    The buzz in Calgary for the Canucks is growing with each playoff round. 

    Forward Jack Plandowski has 10 assists in 13 playoff games. 

    He says he’d love to see the Ken Bracko Arena packed for the next two games.

    "It would be really cool," he said.

    "When the whole fan base is behind us and this building is packed, it gets pretty rowdy in here. It’s fun to see. Late in the season, there’s not as much hockey going on in the city, so when we’re still playing it’s pretty cool."

    Got their swagger

    The Canucks have gotten better with each playoff round. 

    Head coach Brad Moran says the team is playing with some swagger and that’s never a bad thing when it’s used the right way.

    "They’re having fun and they’re all chipping in," he said. 

    "They’re all pulling the same way and it makes a big difference, and they believe in themselves and each other. I think that goes a long ways."

