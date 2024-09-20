Cold overnight, but warmer for the weekend in Calgary

It's going to be a cold one overnight and on Saturday morning in Calgary.

Temperatures will drop to the freezing mark with frost and fog, then climb to just 3 C by 8 a.m. Calgary weather day planner for Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (CTV News)

Lots of sunshine throughout the day will help heat us up to 16 C in the afternoon – which is right where we should be for this time of year.

Fall officially starts on Sunday, but by then, temperatures will start to climb. In fact, we will likely get into the high 20s by Wednesday.

Calgary five-day forecast for Sept. 21-25, 2024. (CTV News)