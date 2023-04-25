This central riding east of downtown has all levels of income and ends up being average. The riding begins east of Sarcee Trail in the west with the north border Bow Trail.

Under it, the first tier has Westgate, Rosscarrock and then Shaganappi to the east under a golf course with Spruce Cliff protruding to the north into Lawrey Gardens on the Bow, a tiny wealthy area.

Further east, Sunalta and Scarboro separated from the Bow by Pumphouse Theatre and roads. A second tier has middle-income Glendale Meadows, Glendale, Killarney, Glengarry, Knob Hill and Bankview. A third tier has Glenbrook in the west, Rutland Park low-income around Mount Royal College which is south of the riding, and west section of South Calgary.

It has electronics firms, from CSI Wireless in global positioning products to General Dynamics, which produces defence products for 20 countries.

33,302 electors according to February 2023 data

Current MLA: Nicholas Milliken, UCP

2019 voter turnout: 66%

ELECTION HISTORY

The riding was part of Calgary-Centre until 1971 with Fred Colborne (SC) as its MLA.

Calgary-Currie was formed in 1971 and the MLA was Fred Peacock (PC) from 1971-1979.

Dennis Anderson held Currie for the PCs from 1979-1993. The Tories’ Jocelyn Burgener held Currie from 1993-2001 when Jon Lord (PC) got an even larger majority than Burgener’s previous vote tally. But Lord lost to Liberal Dave Taylor by 571 votes in 2004.

Taylor then defeated the noted journalist Arthur Kent (aka “the Scud Stud” and brother of Peter) in 2008. In mid-session he moved to sit as an independent, then joined the Alberta Party. Taylor did not run in 2012.

Christine Cusanelli won for the Tories then lost a three-way race to Brian Malkinson of the NDP in 2015. As Minister of Service Alberta, Malkinson lost to Nicholas Milliken, UCP, in 2019.