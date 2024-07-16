Calgary doctor's practice permit cancelled over sexual abuse
The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has cancelled the practice permit of a Calgary doctor who was found guilty in 2022 of sexually abusing two patients.
Dr. Phu Truong Vu's permit was cancelled following a hearing tribunal earlier this year after the panel determined he violated the trust of two of his female patients, performing pelvic exams on them despite that not being the reason of their visits.
The college said that on Nov. 1, 2017, Vu inappropriately touched and made comments to a patient who "made no complaint about sexual difficulties" to him.
On Feb. 4, 2020, the college said he made similar comments and the same actions with another patient, who also "did not request advice from (Vu) on that subject."
"Dr. Vu conducted an examination to address an issue that neither patient complained of, in a way that was reasonably interpreted by both patients, and is objectively viewed, as being of a sexual nature," the tribunal wrote in its reasoning.
"In the circumstances, it is not surprising that Dr. Vu's conduct falls below the standards of the profession. A penalty aimed at ensuring that physicians respect their patient's boundaries, and do not (even unintentionally) violate their patient's sexual integrity is required."
The tribunal said both patients were harmed as a result of his actions and "lost trust" in someone they felt was supposed to provide them with medical care.
One of the patients even said they developed "significant trepidation" about seeing male doctors.
"She will never get back the time or emotional resources that she has spent in mental, physical and emotional torment because of what happened to her when she attended Dr. Vu in 2017," the tribunal said.
The second patient said the three years following the abuse by Vu were "the most challenging she has ever experienced in every arena."
"(She) felt that her trust was broken by someone in a position of authority, which in turn impacted her ability to trust others," the tribunal said.
"Although the incident involved a violation of her body, the impacts were far reaching, affecting her mental and emotional state, and creating a tidal wave of destruction."
While the hearing admitted that Vu did not derive any sexual gratification from his conduct with both patients, his "conduct in this case was reprehensible."
"He treated (the patients) as having no agency over their bodies, his conduct significantly damaged their trust in doctors, and they suffered significant emotional, physical and psychological impacts.
"Further, Dr. Vu’s conduct damages the public's trust in the medical profession, and the sanctions must make it clear that the conduct is outside the range of acceptable conduct."
The college cancelled Vu's registration and practice permit, which is mandatory under the Health Professions Act in relation to cases of sexual abuse, and ordered him to pay $10,000 in costs.
One of the patients involved in the hearing has filed a civil claim against Vu.
