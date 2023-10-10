Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge set new record highs amid hot autumn weather

Almost two dozen communities in Alberta set new weather records on Monday amid the blistering autumn heat.

In a weather summary issued on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said preliminary data shows a monstrous 23 new daily maximum temperature records set the day before, including in Calgary, Edmonton and Lethbridge.

Of the places that broke records on Monday, Taber had the hottest daytime high with 29.1 C.

Calgary saw the mercury climb to 25.4, while Edmonton hit 25.2 and Lethbridge was a sizzling 28.

Meanwhile, while Stettler didn't set a new weather record, the temperature did climb to the record high of 26.7 set back in 1934.

The following areas set a new daytime high record on Oct. 9, according to ECCC:

Bow Island

New record of 29

Old record of 27.4 set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Bow Valley

New record of 24.2

Old record of 23.9 set in 1952

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of 26

Old record of 24.4 set in 1974

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Brooks

New record of 28.3

Old record of 27.8 set in 1943

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Calgary

New record of 25.4

Old record of 24.4 set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Claresholm

New record of 26.7

Old record of 26 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Coronation

New record of 26.8

Old record of 26.7 set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Edmonton (international airport)

New record of 25.2

Old record of 25 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Esther

New record of 27.7

Old record of 25.5 set in 2000

Records in this area have been kept since 1985

Grande Prairie

New record of 25.6

Old record of 23.6 set in 2022

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

High Level

New record of 21.8

Old record of 21.1 set in 1964

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River

New record of 25.9

Old record of 24 set in 1991

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Highvale

New record of 24.4

Old record of 22.5 set in 1979

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Jasper

New record of 24.4

Old record of 22.8 set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Lethbridge

New record of 28

Old record of 26.9 set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Milk River

New record of 27.7

Old record of 27.3 set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Nordegg

New record of 23.1

Old record of 22.8 set in 1971

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Red Deer

New record of 26.8

Old record of 26.7 set in 1934

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek

New record of 24.4

Old record of 22.3 set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of 25.1

Old record of 22.3 set in 2010

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Taber

New record of 29.1

Old record of 27.5 set in 1984

Records in this area have been kept since 1947

Three Hills

New record of 27.7

Old record of 26.7 set in 1934

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Waterton Park