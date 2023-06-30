Calgary emergency crews handle heavy volume of calls following severe thunderstorm

A sudden severe thunderstorm Thursday caused downed power lines, uprooted trees, and flooded streets around the city as emergency crews responded to heavier than usual volume of calls.

The Calgary Fire Department says that there were over 120 calls between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“So we're looking at over a double, almost triple the amount of calls compared to the same time period on Tuesday and Wednesday earlier in the week,” said fire information officer Carol Henke.

“That’s why we rely on our 911 dispatchers to prioritize the calls in order of who needs us most and the most quickly right now. So those calls are triaged as well, but we respond to all the calls where we're needed.”

According to the City of Calgary, water services crews responded to several emergency and high priority calls, including 61 calls to 311 since the storm hit because of flooded streets due to catch basins.

Since 6:30 p.m. Thursday, city parks has received 36 calls from 311 related to trees.

One of those came from members at the Ranchmen’s Club located along 13th Avenue S.W. in Calgary’s Beltline neighbourhood where trees were ripped up outside the building.

The aftermath of a storm, Thursday June 29, 2023 in Calgary

Club general manager Will Trow said the damage occurred in just a matter of moments.

“We had some guests eating outside and within a few minutes it just got dark. We moved everyone inside the building and I want to say that it felt like we were in a tornado for a moment,” he said.

“Luckily, you know, the building is intact. No one was hurt. We're just concerned for everyone's safety. I think there was a little bit of vehicle damage and unfortunately, we lost some of our old trees and we're a little bit sad about that because that's on the lawn where we have our Stampede barbecues.”

Calgary Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) deputy chief Coby Duerr said that Calgarians should prepare in advance for the threat of severe weather.

“If you hear that thunder, you should be getting your pets, your kids indoors so that they're safe," he said. "Secure those patio items and those garbage cans so you don't have to search those out after the storm and make sure that your downspouts are down and ready."

“Knowing about the storm is number one, so download the Alberta emergency alert app on your phone and listen to alerts or storm warnings.”

DIDN'T MEET CRITERIA

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECC) did put out a severe thunderstorm warning around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday evening, but some critics on social media say that warning was a bit too late.

ECC Meteorologist, Sara Hoffman notes that there are a number of criteria for a severe thunderstorm warning.

“Number one being a wind gust of 90 kilometers per hour or greater rainfall rate of 50 millimetres an hour or hail of two centimeters in diameter or greater or a tornado,” she said.,

“None of those things were occurring at the time and we actually don't have any evidence to say that any of those criteria actually have been met by this event.”

Hoffman added that the warning was eventually sent out because of reports of impactful weather occurring and ECCC wanted to alert Calgarians to the situation.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained in effect for Calgary as of Friday afternoon.

“We are anticipating impactful thunderstorms. The possibility of large hail, heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are all there with these thunderstorms,” said Hoffman.

“We're expecting them to kick off Friday afternoon, probably moving through the Calgary region right around that 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. mark.”