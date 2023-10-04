Calgary Flames announce memorial service details for Chris Snow

A memorial service for the Calgary Flames' Chris Snow will be held next Thursday.

The Flames' vice-president of data/analytics and assistant general manager died on Sept. 30 at the age of 42, after several years of fighting and defying the odds of a terminal illness, ALS.

ALS is a progressive nervous system disease affecting brain cells and the spinal cord, and causes a loss of muscle control.

On Sept. 27, Snow's wife Kelsie posted to social media that he had gone into cardiac arrest, triggering a catastrophic brain injury he was not going to recover from.

"My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out," Kelsie Snow wrote at the time.

"Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I'll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable.

"Hug your people."

The memorial service will be held Oct. 12 at 2 p.m., at St. Michael Catholic Community (800 85th St. S.W.).

It will also be live-streamed.

In a release issued Wednesday, the Flames said donations to ALS research would be appreciated over flowers.

Messages to Kelsie, as well as children Cohen and Willa, can be emailed to snowystrongcgy@gmail.com.

Kelsie also said on social media that her husband's kidneys, liver and lungs were donated, "giving four people the gift of life."

With files from Gina Martin, The Canadian Press