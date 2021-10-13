Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and Wood Buffalo file official complaint regarding centralized ambulance dispatch
An official complaint has been filed with the Alberta Ombudsman regarding patient care concerns in the months since ambulance dispatch service was consolidated across the province earlier this year.
The complaint — jointly filed by Calgary, Lethbridge, Red Deer and the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo officials — claims the removal of local, integrated Emergency Medical Services dispatch on Jan. 12 has "hurt the health and safety of Albertans and (impacted) patient outcomes in all four regions."
All four communities vehemently opposed the province's plans to centralize dispatch from the time of the original announcement in the summer of 2020 through to the implementation of the system.
The mayors of the three cities and the regional municipality say their initial concerns have come to fruition.
"Our communities have tried every avenue to communicate with the government that this system is flawed and to strongly dispute the effectiveness of it, but our calls for a third party review remain unanswered," said Red Deer Mayor Tara Veer. "We will not be giving up the fight for what we know is in the best interest of patient safety. We hope that filing this official complaint with the Alberta Ombudsman reiterates that we will exhaust every avenue possible to revisit the Government’s decision, and ultimately we hope the Ombudsman will review the decision of AHS.”
“It is unacceptable that we continue to risk people’s lives,” said Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "We’ve seen the data and listened to those on the frontline and we know that this dispatch system cannot meet the needs of patients in our cities.
"We hope that the Alberta Ombudsman will consider the severity of the situation and convince our provincial government to make the right decision."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
At least 5 people killed in Norway bow-and-arrow attack, broadcaster NRK reports
A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said.
Incoming army commander under investigation for 'historical allegations'
The Department of National Defence says the incoming commander of Canada's army is under investigation by the military police.
Data shows Saskatchewan a few intensive care patients away from triage protocol
Saskatchewan is a few intensive care patients away from having to activate its triage protocol, which means doctors in the province could soon have to decide who can and cannot get care in intensive care units.
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
Interactive: What rising sea levels will do to popular Canadian sites
New visualizations show how popular sites across the world, including Canada's H.R. MacMillan Space Centre and B.C.'s Fisherman's Wharf Park, could be lost to rising sea levels if carbon emissions continue at their current rate.
Nearly 1,500 Canadians lost vision due to pandemic-related delays in care: report
A new report estimates that 1,437 Canadians lost vision due to delayed eye examinations and treatments caused by lockdowns in 2020.
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | COVID-19 in Alberta: 38 deaths, 652 new cases on Wednesday
Two Albertans in their 30s were among those reported to have died.
-
Child stabbed in St. Albert, Alta.; attempted murder charge laid: RCMP
RCMP have charged a St. Albert, Alta., resident with attempted murder after a stabbing on Sunday.
-
Edmonton man accused of robbing same gas bar twice, 6 other businesses
A 39-year-old man from Edmonton has been charged in a string of eight convenience store, financial business and restaurant robberies.
Vancouver
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | COVID-19 update: B.C. adds 605 cases, 4 deaths
B.C. added 605 new cases of COVID-19 to its total on Wednesday, along with four new deaths.
-
Cause of fire under investigation after body found in burned house in Kelowna
The cause of a house fire in B.C.'s Okanagan is under investigation after human remains were located inside the home.
-
Phone scam could end up costing victims half a million dollars: West Vancouver police
Police are sending out a warning not to fall for phone scams after a West Vancouver couple nearly did, and now it could end up costing them half a million dollars.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 92 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Over the past 24 hours, a total of 605 cases of COVID-19 were identified in British Columbia.
-
B.C. orcas: Are salmon stocks really to blame for starving killer whales?
The widespread belief endangered killer whales are starving to death due to a lack of chinook salmon in southern B.C. waters in the summer may be incorrect, a new study suggests.
-
Truck plunges into Cowichan Bay, leads to arrest, frantic search for woman
The driver told responding officers that his girlfriend was still inside the submerged vehicle, according to police.
Atlantic
-
Canada-U.S. will reopen land border to fully vaccinated visitors in November
The White House confirmed Tuesday night that the U.S. land and sea border will reopen to fully vaccinated visitors from Canada and Mexico in November; however, officials would not specify what vaccines would be accepted or if mixed doses will meet eligibility tests.
-
N.B. reports five deaths related to COVID-19, raising pandemic death toll to 80
New Brunswick Public Health reported Wednesday that five people have died as a result of COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province to 80.
-
N.S. reports 24 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, active cases drop to 187
Health officials in Nova Scotia reported 24 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 recoveries on Wednesday, as the number of active cases drops to 187.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO tests four-day work week for employees, says she won't go back
The CEO of an Ontario company that tested out a four-day work week for her employees says she will never go back to working a full week.
-
A look inside Toronto's least vaccinated neighbourhood and what's being done to change it
The Taylor-Massey area, comprised of Crescent Town and Oakridge neighbourhoods, is amongst the lowest vaccinated in Toronto — here's what's being done to change that.
-
Several Ontario hospitals enact mandatory vaccination policies for visitors
Several Ontario hospitals are enacting mandatory vaccination policies for visitors, in addition to mandates for their staff.
Ottawa
-
City council opts to have auditor general investigate LRT over judicial inquiry
Ottawa city council has rejected a plan to hold a judicial inquiry into the city's problem-plagued light rail transit system, opting to have the city's own auditor general examine the system instead.
-
Here are the councillors who voted for and against an auditor general investigation into LRT
A motion to have a judicial inquiry into the LRT was replaced by a motion to instead have the city's auditor general investigate the problem-plagued line.
-
Two dead in tractor trailer crash on Highway 401 in Kingston, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say two people are dead following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 401.
Montreal
-
Quebec pushes back vaccine deadline to Nov. 15 for health-care workers
Despite repeated claims that the deadline would not be pushed back, Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube announced Wednesday he is giving health-care workers 30 more days to get their two vaccine doses.
-
Two charged with first-degree murder after triple homicide in east-end Montreal
Montreal police announced Wednesday morning they have made multiple arrests during an operation following a triple homicide that took place last August in the Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | William Shatner, TV's Capt. Kirk, blasts into space
Hollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction and science reality, reaching the final frontier aboard a ship built by Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin company.
Kitchener
-
Another nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Waterloo Region
Region of Waterloo Public Health has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'He never meant to kill him': Trial continues for teen charged with second degree murder
The trial for a teen who is facing a second degree murder charge in connection to the shooting death of Bradley Pogue continued Wednesday.
-
Pedestrian seriously injured, transit diverted after Kitchener crash
Several Grand River Transit stops were closed following a collision on a major Kitchener road.
Northern Ontario
-
'The most Canadian thing I've ever seen' takes a dark turn
It can either be a spectacular or very terrifying sight to see a moose alongside a highway as the majestic creatures often cause deadly crashes, especially in northern Ontario. And recently police had to make a difficult choice after a stubborn moose refused to leave a busy highway.
-
Stop harassing staff and volunteers when getting your vaccine, Timmins police warn
Police in Timmins are warning people who are reluctantly getting their COVID-19 vaccine to behave themselves and stop harassing staff and volunteers at clinics.
-
No injuries in two-car collision on Hwy 11, Huntsville
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11 in Huntsville Wednesday morning to find a car flipped onto its side.
Winnipeg
-
'My husband loved life': Winnipeg woman is reminding people to still be cautious with COVID-19 following her husband’s death
A Winnipeg woman is calling on people to continue to be mindful of COVID-19 after her husband died from the virus, despite being fully vaccinated.
-
Manitoba reports 79 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday
Manitoba reported 79 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the province's dashboard.
-
Manitoba woman finds baby bear eating apples in her yard
A Manitoba woman had an unlikely visitor in her front yard on Tuesday – a little black bear cub.
Regina
-
11 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 11 more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Sask. in talks with Ontario about potential ICU transfers: SPSA
Saskatchewan is in talks with the Government of Ontario over the potential need to send intensive care patients to other provinces, according to a COVID-19 briefing from the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA).
-
Regina police launch investigation into death of woman
Regina police have launched a death investigation after a woman was found dead on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. healthcare system 'creaking' amid fourth wave
Healthcare workers in Saskatchewan are having to choose who gets appropriate critical care and which patients will receive care on the hospital floor.
-
11 more deaths related to COVID-19 reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 11 more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.
-
Staffing shortages leaving Sask. hotel industry 'in a quandary'
Saskatchewan's hospitality industry has been one of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, and the province’s Hotel & Hospitality Association says the affects will be felt for years.