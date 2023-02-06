Calgary looking at 'all viable' options for location of possible new arena
As negotiations continue for a new event centre in Calgary, the chair of the committee in charge of the project isn't ruling out that a new arena could be built somewhere other than Victoria Park in the Rivers District.
Ward 1 Coun. Sonya Sharp said Monday morning that the committee is looking at "all viable options" for a future arena and didn't quash the idea that negotiators could consider a return to the West Village, an idea the Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) first pitched in 2015.
"This is a fresh start and we are looking to build an event centre within the city, within downtown and all possible options will be presented," Sharp said following the first meeting of the event centre committee in the new year.
The proposed idea of a hybrid arena-and-stadium on the creosote-contaminated land in Sunalta was called "dead" by former mayor Naheed Nenshi in 2017.
Though Sharp wouldn't confirm that the West Village is again being considered, she also didn't say it's off the table.
A deal between the city and CSEC to split the cost of a $550 million arena in Victoria Park, adjacent to the Saddledome, fell apart after costs ballooned to $634 million. The city then launched a new event centre committee and brought in a third-party negotiator to work with the Flames' ownership group on its behalf.
Sharp also said the city's negotiating team, CAA Icon, is talking directly with Premier Danielle Smith's office about a possible role the province could play in any future project.
"MLA (Ric) McIver is the liason with the province, but we've had our deal structure advisors speak with the premier's office directly," she said.
