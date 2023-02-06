Calgary looking at 'all viable' options for location of possible new arena

A city committee says Victoria Park may not be the only location being considered for a new arena. Another possibility could be the creosote-contaminated property in Sunalta. A city committee says Victoria Park may not be the only location being considered for a new arena. Another possibility could be the creosote-contaminated property in Sunalta.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina