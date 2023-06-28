Calgary looks at changing how long RVs can be parked on front driveways
A city committee is looking at potentially changing how long Calgarians are allowed to park their RV on their front driveway.
Under the current bylaw, recreational vehicles cannot exceed more than 36 consecutive hours parked on a front hard-surface driveway or parking stall.
The time is meant to allow owners the ability to do things like clean, load and unload their vehicle.
However, as Calgary sees an increase in RV ownership, city officials have identified that that 36-hour parking time limit can be "challenging and restrictive."
As such, in June 2022, Calgary city council asked administration to review the existing regulations, including the definition of "RV," and report back.
The report compiled by administration, which includes feedback from Calgarians, is being heard by council on Wednesday.
It proposes amendments to the bylaw that would allow Calgarians to park RVs on residential front driveways from May 1 to Oct. 31, and allow out-of-city RVs to be parked on city streets for up to 36 hours.
The bylaw councillors are discussing does not limit the time for side or rear RV parking in residential areas.
