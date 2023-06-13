Calgary man accused of romancing fraud victims now accused of bilking tattoo shop
A Calgary man accused of romancing women as part of a tech scam is facing new charges after he allegedly defrauded a local tattoo parlor.
Bryan Christopher Syryda, 37, was charged with fraud last year after he allegedly duped dozens of victims by claiming he worked for well-known tech companies and could get them electronics at discounted and group rates, but never delivering the products people had paid for.
Police said during the investigation, they became aware of several local women who met Syryda through online dating sites and said they were treated to extravagant outings, at which time Syryda offered them deals on electronics.
"The money used to woo the women was obtained through the earlier fraudulent activity and was intended to groom the victims into trusting the man and giving him their money," police said in a 2022 news release.
Syryda was convicted in December 2022 and given a conditional sentence order, resulting in his house arrest.
SYRYDA FACING MORE CHARGES
On Tuesday, Calgary police announced Syryda is accused of violating the conditions of his house arrest by defrauding a local tattoo business.
Investigators say Syryda had work done on his tattoos at a local shop five times between January and March.
During the visits, Syryda allegedly posed as a corporate merchandise supplier, telling the shop owner he had a company called Brand Culture YYC which could provide merchandise for the tattoo business to sell.
"The tattoo business agreed to purchase nearly $11,000 worth of merchandise from the accused, but the merchandise was never delivered," said a Tuesday news release.
"The owner of the tattoo business then reported the incident to police."
Syryda was arrested at a home in the 7100 block of Fountain Road S.E. on Monday.
He is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and two counts of breaching a court order, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty in federal documents case
Former U.S. President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to federal criminal charges that he unlawfully kept national-security documents when he left office and lied to officials who sought to recover them.
RCMP confirms probe into Chong threats as ex-adviser to PM offers new details on memo
Acting RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme confirmed Tuesday that police have opened a criminal investigation into allegations that Conservative MP Michael Chong was targeted by Beijing. He said the RCMP is also working with elections officials to probe alleged foreign interference against two other members of Parliament: Conservative MP Erin O'Toole and NDP MP Jenny Kwan.
Canadian-founded Instant Brands, makers of Instant Pot and Pyrex, files for bankruptcy
Instant Brands, the maker of Pyrex kitchenware and the Instant Pot, filed for bankruptcy on Monday, saying it had too much debt to withstand rising interest rates and tighter credit conditions.
Reddit protest: Why are thousands of subreddits going dark?
Thousands of popular Reddit communities dedicated to topics ranging from Apple Inc to gaming and music locked out their users on Monday in protest against the company's plan to charge for access to its data.
One-on-one with Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor
Still 'buzzing' and in 'disbelief' after his Canadian Open win, champion Nick Taylor reflects on his historic 72-foot putt that rolled him right into Canadian sports history.
Canada to replace passports lost or damaged from wildfires for free
The federal government is offering free document replacements for those impacted by the wildfires amid Canada’s ongoing wildfire season.
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
Olympic sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, autopsy report concludes
U.S. Olympic champion sprinter Tori Bowie died from complications of childbirth, according to an autopsy report.
Canada is experiencing its 'worst wildfire season of the 21st century': Blair
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair announced Monday that Canada is experiencing its worst wildfire season of the 21st century, with more than 47,000 square kilometres burned so far this year.
Edmonton
-
Body found in southwest Edmonton alley, homicide unit investigating
Police are investigating after the body of a man was found in southwest Edmonton on Monday.
-
Severe thunderstorm outlook for the Edmonton area
Thunderstorms have developed in central and north-central Alberta Tuesday afternoon with the potential for some severe thunderstorms to develop.
-
Homicide section investigating death of man with 'suspicious injuries': police
The homicide section is investigating the death of a man at a home in downtown Edmonton on Monday.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mom speaks out after her daughter became target of misdirected transphobia
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from misdirected transphobia.
-
Attempted murder charges approved in Coquitlam arson that destroyed 2 homes
The man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed two homes in Coquitlam back in February has been charged, according to local Mounties.
-
'A truly beautiful soul': Missing Australian hiker found dead on B.C. trail
The search for a 25-year-old woman from Australia who was reported missing on Sunday has come to a tragic end.
Atlantic
-
Bridge collapses in Nova Scotia's Colchester County
A bridge has collapsed in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.
-
Atlantic premiers brace for carbon tax hike in July
In the aftermath of concerns expressed by Atlantic Canada’s premiers, suggesting this region could take a bigger financial hit from the carbon tax compared to the rest of the country, Robert Huish said, “The premiers are correct.”
-
Police say 2017 disappearance of Cape Breton woman being treated as a homicide
Police in Cape Breton say they are now treating the 2017 disappearance of Debbie Ann Hutchinson as a homicide, and they’re still looking for information from the public to help the investigation.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
'I felt the tremors': Apartment buildings evacuated after excavation collapse in Esquimalt
Approximately three dozen apartment units in Esquimalt were evacuated Tuesday morning after a collapse at a neighbouring construction site swallowed up a driveway and threatened nearby buildings.
-
'Deeply concerned': Tofino tourism industry hard hit by wildfire closure
Tourism operators in Tofino are feeling the affects of the closure of Highway 4, the only paved road connecting the Vancouver Islands' west coast with the rest of B.C., due to a wildfire.
Toronto
-
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party
Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie has officially registered to run for leader of the Ontario Liberal Party.
-
Man convicted of Ontario toddler's death exonerated in top court nearly 30 years later
Nearly three decades after being convicted of killing his partner’s toddler, Bernard Doyle has won the legal battle to clear his name.
-
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Liberty Village: police
A homicide investigation is underway in Toronto's Liberty Village after a man was found dead in the area last week.
Montreal
-
Que. mother says her daughter is being bullied at school because she's Black
A mother from Saint-Hyacinthe alleges her 13-year-old daughter is being bullied in school because she is Black, and that the school and its service centre have not done enough to stop it.
-
Montreal hospital bridges cancer and birth centres to unite family through father's treatment
Newborn babies are not often seen an adult oncology ward. However, it's been a regular occurrence for the last three weeks at the MUHC, where a baby is living at the hospital with her parents while her father fights a rare and aggressive cancer. The young child’s name is Nika, and she's been lovingly nicknamed “the D-10 baby” after the adult oncology floor where she has lived all 22 days of her life.
-
'Major crisis': Québec reaches out to retired doctors to fill jobs in long term care homes
Citing "a major crisis" in residential and long-term care centers (CHSLDs), Quebec is calling on retired physicians in the Greater Montreal area to step up to the plate.
Ottawa
-
Michael Andlauer to become new owner of the Ottawa Senators
A group led by Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer will become the new owner of the Ottawa Senators. Farm Boy partner Jeff York and the Malhotra family confirm to CTV News Ottawa that they are part of the ownership group.
-
'Ball is rolling' on plans for new police station in ByWard Market, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service is working on plans to set up a neighbourhood operations centre for police and social services in the ByWard Market, CTV News Ottawa has learned.
-
Here is what we know about the new Senators ownership
Senators Sports and Entertainment announced it has entered into an agreement with a group run by Michael Andlauer to purchase 90 per cent of the Senators. The new group includes several Ottawa residents.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for two people who set Kitchener cabin on fire with someone inside
A fire that sent smoke billowing into the sky along Highway 8 in Kitchener Monday evening is being investigated as arson.
-
Possible tornado reported near Woodstock, Ont., weather advisory issued by Environment Canada
Environment Canada has ended its tornado warning for a portion of southwestern Ontario after saying a “possible tornado has been reported near Beachville and is moving to the northeast.”
-
'Just super excited for him:' Locals celebrate Kitchener's Jamal Murray
After defeating the Miami Heat in five games, Kitchener’s Jamal Murray and the Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon woman's life transformed after news story about panhandling
A Saskatoon woman who spoke to CTV News last year about the realities of panhandling says the attention brought by the story has changed her life for the better.
-
Saskatoon police officer faces assault charge
A Saskatoon police constable is facing an assault charge in connection with an alleged on-duty incident.
-
Saskatoon's smoky haze poses 'extreme risk'
Canada's weather agency says the wildfire smoke that has descended on Saskatoon poses "extreme risk."
Northern Ontario
-
Former Ontario teacher guilty of misconduct in connection with allegations of student abuse
Former Ontario teacher Ryan Imgrund has been found guilty of professional misconduct and will no longer be allowed to teach at public schools in the province after allegations of sexual and emotional abuse of students were brought forward.
-
Sudbury senior killed in Hwy. 17 crash
A 74-year-old driver from Sudbury died Tuesday in a collision on Highway 17 in Markstay-Warren.
-
Don’t blame us for hospital eyesore, Sudbury festival says in a statement
The people behind Sudbury’s Up Here festival are reminding residents that the mural painted on the former hospital in 2019 was supposed to be a swan song for the building, not a long-term fixture.
Winnipeg
-
'They have the right to be safe': Taxi drivers left shaken after woman smashed windshield
A widely shared video showing a woman jumping on top of a taxi cab and smashing through its front windshield has raised concerns for taxi drivers in Winnipeg who say violent incidents are becoming all too common for drivers in the city.
-
Dog believed to be cut from leash, stolen out of yard reunited with owners over a year later
A beloved Pomeranian is back in the arms of her parents over a year after it’s believed she was cut from her leash and stolen out of their Winnipeg yard.
-
Man killed after being hit by train: RCMP
A 43-year-old man from Portage la Prairie is dead after being hit by a train Tuesday morning.
Regina
-
Joseph Thauberger takes stand in murder trial, testifies brother's death was an accident
Joseph Thauberger, who stands trial for the death of his brother, took the stand in person at the Court of King’s Bench on Tuesday.
-
Sinkhole appears near Wascana Lake following abundance of rain in Regina
An abundance of rain in Regina has caused a massive sinkhole to form in a backyard near the Albert Street bridge.
-
Regina General Hospital gift shop changes hands after 4 decades under volunteer leadership
The Regina General Hospital (RGH) Auxiliary, a volunteer-led organization, is handing over the keys for the RGH gift shop after running the store for 42 years.