Calgary man accused of romancing fraud victims now accused of bilking tattoo shop

A Calgary man accused of romancing women as part of a tech scam is facing new charges after he allegedly defrauded a local tattoo parlor.

Bryan Christopher Syryda, 37, was charged with fraud last year after he allegedly duped dozens of victims by claiming he worked for well-known tech companies and could get them electronics at discounted and group rates, but never delivering the products people had paid for.

Police said during the investigation, they became aware of several local women who met Syryda through online dating sites and said they were treated to extravagant outings, at which time Syryda offered them deals on electronics.

"The money used to woo the women was obtained through the earlier fraudulent activity and was intended to groom the victims into trusting the man and giving him their money," police said in a 2022 news release.

Syryda was convicted in December 2022 and given a conditional sentence order, resulting in his house arrest.

SYRYDA FACING MORE CHARGES

On Tuesday, Calgary police announced Syryda is accused of violating the conditions of his house arrest by defrauding a local tattoo business.

Investigators say Syryda had work done on his tattoos at a local shop five times between January and March.

During the visits, Syryda allegedly posed as a corporate merchandise supplier, telling the shop owner he had a company called Brand Culture YYC which could provide merchandise for the tattoo business to sell.

"The tattoo business agreed to purchase nearly $11,000 worth of merchandise from the accused, but the merchandise was never delivered," said a Tuesday news release.

"The owner of the tattoo business then reported the incident to police."

Syryda was arrested at a home in the 7100 block of Fountain Road S.E. on Monday.

He is charged with fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000, and two counts of breaching a court order, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.