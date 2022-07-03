Calgary man charged after Saturday incident with stolen vehicle

Calgary man charged after Saturday incident with stolen vehicle

While assisting at the scene, a Calgary firefighter was dragged when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene unexpectedly. While assisting at the scene, a Calgary firefighter was dragged when the driver of the vehicle fled the scene unexpectedly.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Alpine glacier chunk detaches, killing at least 6 hikers

A large chunk of Alpine glacier broke loose Sunday afternoon and roared down a mountainside in Italy, sending ice, snow and rock slamming into hikers on a popular trail on the peak and killing at least six and injuring eight, authorities said.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina