Calgary man now missing for nearly 2 weeks

Calgary police are continuing the search for a man who's been missing since mid-January, but say he could still be in the city.

Earlier this month, officials released details about Nigel Edgar Cross, who was reported missing by his family on Jan. 18.

According to information, Cross left his home in the 0-100 block of Castlepark Road N.E. on Jan. 10 but did not return home.

He has not contacted his family either.

While police say Cross has not been located yet, they believe he may have been at a 7-Eleven convenience store, located at 4001 Macleod Tr. S.W., at midnight on Jan. 31.

Investigators say the new information has helped them to update his physical description.

Cross is described as:

Black hair;

Brown eyes;

188 centimetres (6'2") tall;

73 kilograms (160 pounds); and

Has a scar on his upper lip.

He was last seen wearing a grey and black jacket, black toque, black pants and a blue medical mask.

Police say he was also seen near Sunridge Mall on Jan. 20 at about 8:40 p.m.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers through any of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org

APP: P3 Tips