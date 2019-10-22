CALGARY — A Calgary man has admitted to killing his on-again, off-again girlfriend, whose body was found in a northwest motel in December 2018.

Clifton James Spotted Eagle was charged with second-degree murder for the death of 43-year-old Sylina Ann Curley.

Spotted Eagle pleaded guilty on Tuesday to the reduced charge of manslaughter.

Calgary Police were called to the Red Carpet Inn on 16th Avenue N.W. for reports of a suspicious death at 7:10 a.m. on Dec 21, 2018.

Curly’s body was found inside the room.

Police said Spotted Eagle reported the death.

A number of pre-sentence reports have been ordered, which will include a Gladue Report, which looks into the background of indigenous offenders.

The case returns to court in December to set a date for sentencing.