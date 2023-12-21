Calgary memorial service remembering lives lost to homelessness

The Calgary Homeless Foundation is remembering those who’ve lost their lives to homelessness this past year during a special memorial service on Thursday.

The Calgary Homeless Foundation says the event, called the Longest Night of the Year, will be the only commemoration of their lives for many being remembered.

A 2022 point-in-time count from the foundation found 2,782 individuals were experiencing homelessness in the city.

Thursday’s service, the ninth time it’s being held, remembers the lives of those who passed away from sleeping rough, in emergency shelters, or succumbing to illnesses or conditions related to homelessness.

The event comes as the Crowfoot area recently saw the devastating effects of homelessness.

Three people died in a shed fire in a northwest hardware store parking lot last week.

It’s believed they were using it to stay warm.

The incident has advocates speaking out about how current efforts to support vulnerable people in Calgary are not enough.

The Longest Night of the Year takes place from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. in the community living room of Decidedly Jazz Dance Works.