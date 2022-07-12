Calgary mobile home residents without running water for days amid extreme heat

A half-dozen residents of the Mountview Mobile Home Park in southeast Calgary have been without running water since a pipe burst late last week, shutting off water supply amid hot weather.

A majority of the six affected mobile home occupants are senior citizens, who say doing basic tasks has been extremely challenging.

"It's awful annoying. I had to leave the house because I was going crazy after Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and yesterday, trying to deal with no water," said Ed McCafferty, a resident in the western side of the mobile park for 28 years.

McCafferty says he's been using the garden hose from a neighbour to fill up buckets and pails so that he can flush the toilet or wash dishes, and has bought bottled water to brush his teeth and make tea and coffee.

"I could use a shower," he said.

Another affected resident told CTV News on Tuesday he was still waiting for a water wagon to help link his home to a temporary water supply.

Martin White says the on-site property manager told him to buy bottled water from a grocery or convenience store and submit the receipts for reimbursement.

"We're expected to lug water from the 7-11 to our homes. The guy next door to me, he fell. He's lugging gallons of water to his house. I just felt this is absolutely atrocious," he said.

A resident of Mountview Mobile Home Park fills up jugs of water to help a friend who is without running water. A Toronto-based company called Firm Capital owns the Mountview mobile park and told CTV News there was a minor leak on Thursday evening, a water pipe on its property burst on Friday, and the water was shut off on Saturday.

"It's unfortunate, and we are doing everything we can to rectify this as fast as possible," said Bob McKee, president and CEO.

McKee says a contractor is working to access the burst pipe but offered no timeline for when repair would be complete and water would be flowing again.

The City of Calgary has also provided two water trailers to the Mountview Mobile Home Park to help out, but a spokesperson says the city is not responsible for the repair work as the site of the main break is on private property.

McKee says a temporary water supply could be connected to the six residents by Tuesday evening.