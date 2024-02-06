Calgary, most of southern Alberta under fog advisory

The fog mixed out a little bit this afternoon.

Visibility at 11 a.m. was down to 0.6 kilometres at the Calgary airport.

At 3 p.m., it was up to five kilometres.

It looks like a similar case for tomorrow.

Calgary and most of southern Alberta are under a fog advisory.

The roads are slick in some spots and the fog is dense in some areas, so please be careful out there if you are headed out.

Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday in every way: foggy, misty, freezing drizzle, a couple of isolated snowflakes (with no accumulation) and with the wind chill, it will feel more like the minus double digits.

Looking at the longer-range forecast, we have a decent chance of snow for the supper hours on Thursday and through Thursday night.

We could pick up a couple of centimetres with this one in Calgary.

Likely five centimetres for many communities south of Calgary.

It will remain cool and mostly cloudy for the rest of the work week, but it should be warmer and brighter for the weekend!

More sunshine will help our temps get above freezing.