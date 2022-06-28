Calgary now home to the world's tallest mural
Calgary now home to the world's tallest mural
Calgary is now officially home to the world's tallest mural.
German graffiti artist Mirko Reisser, known as DAIM, used a swing-stage to paint and spray-paint the tremendously tall piece of art on the eastern side of the First on Tenth building (123 10th Ave. S.W.) in the Beltline.
The gargantuan undertaking was part of the Beltline Urban Murals Project (BUMP) Festival, a community-led and artist-focused event that sees public spaces reimagined through art.
Officials took to social media over the weekend to announce the mural was complete.
"Starting today, this mural becomes a part of Calgary history representing an exciting artistic future for this city," BUMP Festival tweeted on June 25.
The mural is approximately 95 metres tall.
Reisser, whose career began on the streets of Hamburg, Germany in the 1980s, previously said he already completed the world's tallest graffiti project 27 years ago, but it was only 28 metres tall.
"So this is like three times higher," he said.
It took 130 litres of primer, 207 litres of paint and 543 cans of spray paint to complete.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | B.C. Premier Horgan to announce he's stepping down: sources
British Columbia Premier John Horgan is expected to announce Tuesday afternoon that he’ll be stepping down, sources tell CTV News.
Trump told officials to 'let my people in' and march to Capitol on Jan. 6, former aide testifies
Cassidy Hutchinson, a key aide in Donald Trump's White House, told the House committee investigating the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection on Tuesday that Trump was informed that people rallying on the mall that morning had weapons but he told officials to 'let my people in' and march to the Capitol.
BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Risk of shingles rises after COVID-19 infection: study
Adults over 50 who have had COVID-19 are more likely to experience a shingles outbreak, according to a study published in May.
Canada has been without an ambassador to China for 6 months. What's the holdup?
At a time of enhanced global uncertainty and growing Chinese influence, the Canadian government faces mounting pressure to appoint a diplomatic representative in Beijing after the post has sat vacant for six months.
Scotiabank pausing Hockey Canada sponsorship in wake of sex assault allegations
Scotiabank is putting its Hockey Canada sponsorship on ice. The financial institution said Tuesday the pause will last until it's confident the right steps are taken to improve the culture within the sport.
Airbnb party ban now permanent after pilot saw gatherings in Canada nearly halved
Airbnb has codified a global policy that prohibits guests from hosting parties or events on all listed properties.
Trudeau defends military spending ahead of NATO summit as new report projects decline
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canadian military spending after a new NATO report this week showed Canada heading in the wrong direction.
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Edmonton
-
Province extends affordability measures amid fiscal year end $3.9B surplus
Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon says the final number on the 2021-22 fiscal year, which ended on March 31, is a $3.9-billion surplus.
-
Edmonton man wins $1M in lottery
An Edmonton man says he's going to pay off his loans and take a trip after he won a million dollars.
-
Shotgun found on man with lifetime firearm ban: EPS
A man with a lifetime firearm prohibition was arrested after police allegedly found him in possession of a loaded 12-gauge shotgun.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. premier to announce retirement, sources tell CTV News
The premier of British Columbia is preparing to announce his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, multiple sources have told CTV News.
-
Highway of Tears case: Death of B.C. woman investigated as possible victim of serial killer remains unsolved
It's a mystery that remains unsolved nearly three decades later: what exactly happened to Roxanne Thiara?
-
Body of vacationing Calgary man who jumped out of boat has been recovered from B.C. lake
The body of a Calgary man reported missing earlier this month has been found, Mounties in British Columbia say.
Atlantic
-
Workers injured after part of building under construction collapses in Moncton
Several workers are injured after part of a building under construction collapsed in Moncton, N.B., Tuesday morning.
-
N.B. reports 3 new COVID-19-related deaths; drop in hospitalizations
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, as well as a drop in hospitalizations, in the province's weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports no new COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, rise in new cases
Prince Edward Island is reporting no new deaths related to COVID-19, along with an increase in cases in its weekly update.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Witness reports dozens of gunshots as police descend on Saanich plaza
Several police officers are responding to an "evolving incident" near Shelbourne Plaza in Saanich, B.C., on Tuesday.
-
Man flees crash holding 2 bricks of cocaine: Nanaimo RCMP
"Officers initially detained the driver for impaired driving by alcohol, however their focus quickly diverted after noting that he was literally holding in his hands two bricks of suspected cocaine," said Nanaimo RCMP in a release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. premier to announce retirement, sources tell CTV News
The premier of British Columbia is preparing to announce his retirement on Tuesday afternoon, multiple sources have told CTV News.
Toronto
-
Six people injured after shooting and robbery in Scarborough
Multiple people have been injured after an early morning shooting in Scarborough.
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
Several fireworks displays will light up GTA skies this Canada Day
Several fireworks displays will be taking place across the GTA for those hoping to ring in Canada's 155th birthday with a bang.
Montreal
-
Coroner recommends Quebec drivers to be taught to open doors with right hand after fatal dooring incidents
A coroner's report released Tuesday is calling on Quebec to teach new drivers to open their car doors with their right hand in order to prevent dooring incidents with cyclists.
-
Police seize $1M, weapons, drugs in Toronto-Montreal operation
The Montreal police's anti-gang squad has seized 'a significant quantity' of weapons and drugs in a joint-department operation running from Toronto to Quebec.
-
Montreal comedian Nick Nemeroff dead at 32
Montreal-raised comedian Nick Nemeroff died on Monday, leaving comedy fans across Canada grieving. He was 32.
Ottawa
-
Three dead, police watchdog called in after Ottawa stabbing
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after Ottawa police officers shot and killed a man and injured a woman while responding to the stabbing deaths of two women.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ottawa rise over weekend, testing positivity up
Ottawa Public Health is reporting an increase in the number of residents in hospital because of an active COVID-19 infection over the weekend, but hospitalization levels remain low. One more person has died.
-
Ottawa convoy organizer Tamara Lich arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions
Tamara Lich, one of the organizers of the Freedom Convoy, has been arrested in Alberta for alleged breach of bail conditions, CTV News has learned.
Kitchener
-
The Working Centre unveils plans to create 38 new housing units in downtown Kitchener
The proposed development at 97 Victoria Street would feature a “campus-style” cluster of common areas, service spaces and housing for people experiencing homelessness.
-
Kitchener Rangers unveil Chris Dennis as new head coach
The Kitchener Rangers have announced the new head coach will be Chris Dennis.
-
$3 million upgrade planned for Waterloo community centre
The federal government and City of Waterloo are giving the Albert McCormick Community Centre nearly $3 million in combined funding to retrofit the facility.
Saskatoon
-
'It saved us': Saskatoon 'dry' pond system passes heavy rainfall test
Saskatoon's recent rainstorm gave the W.W. Ashley Park dry storm pond system a chance to prove itself.
-
'An issue of fairness': Prairie Spirit school division says funding not keeping up with costs
Prairie Spirt School Division says it will struggle to cover inflationary costs such as gas in the coming school year.
-
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Southern Ont. suspect charged with stunt driving in Sudbury
A 24-year-old suspect from Brampton is facing stunt driving charges following an incident in the early morning hours of June 25 in Sudbury.
-
Sault resident wins $356K lotto prize
Donna Ralph of Sault Ste. Marie won “356,461.60 in the June 11 Lottario draw, the Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corp. said in a news release Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell, the jet-setting socialite who once consorted with royals, presidents and billionaires, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for helping the wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse underage girls.
Winnipeg
-
New estimate shows diagnostic and surgical backlog down since last month: Doctors Manitoba
A new estimate by Doctors Manitoba shows the backlog of diagnostic tests and surgeries that built up during the pandemic has fallen since last month, but there are still more than 100,000 procedures on the wait list.
-
Mother charged after group of 13-year-olds involved in ORV crash
Pembina Valley RCMP charged a 29-year-old woman earlier this month after her 13-year-old daughter and six of her friends were involved in an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash.
-
Manitoba Hydro's former head office is up for sale
The former head office for Manitoba Hydro is on the market.
Regina
-
Sask. government prepares for joint COVID-19 booster, flu shot campaign in fall
The Government of Saskatchewan is gearing up for a joint COVID-19 booster and influenza vaccination program in the fall.
-
Moose Jaw Paratransit customer dies in incident involving bus
A paratransit customer in Moose Jaw has died following an incident involving a paratransit bus.
-
19-year-old swimmer found dead in Last Mountain Lake
The body of a 19-year-old man who went missing while swimming at the public beach in Buena Vista, Sask. on Last Mountain Lake has been recovered, according to RCMP.