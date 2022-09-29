Calgary office tower converted into affordable housing

A new affordable housing complex has been set up in downtown Calgary, the first former office tower in the core that has been repurposed in such a way.

Last June, work began on transforming the 10-storey Sierra Place – the former home of Dome Petroleum – into six floors of affordable housing as well as four floors of shelter and transitional support services.

The HomeSpace Society's building, renamed Neoma, provides 82 housing units as well as 10 shelter units.

Officials say the project makes Calgary into an example for other Canadian cities.

"Calgary has demonstrated that vacant office space can be repurposed to help address the housing crisis in Canada," said Bernadette Majdell, HomeSpace CEO, in a release. "Together, with support from all levels of government and several generous private donors, we have created a space that offers families a pathway to stability through safe housing."

The project, which cost approximately $30 million, included contributions from:

$2 million from the Government of Alberta and the Government of Canada ($1 million each);

$16.6 million from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation through the Phase 2 Rapid Housing Initiative;

$5.7 million in Collaborative Capital Campaign fundraising;

$5.5 million from the City of Calgary; and

$200,000 from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation in seed funding.

All three levels of government are happy with the results of the investments.

"Every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home," said Calgary-Skyview MP George Chahal.

"This announcement is a great example of how our government’s housing funds are having a tangible impact on Calgary communities. Having access to safe and affordable homes is key to a healthy life."

Neoma is equipped with a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom units and can house approximately 180 people.